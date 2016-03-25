How to Cut a Mango
Learn three simple ways to cut up a mango!
Because one way isn't enough. Here are three simple ways to cut up a mango.
Cutting a mango only seems difficult. True, they have a large seed in the center that the fruit really clings to it. But there are a couple tricks.
In fact, once you learn the tricks, you'll be buying mangos all the time. And that's a good thing. Because luscious mangos are loaded with fiber and vitamins C and A.
All you need for this simple operation is a sharp knife and a cutting board. Here we go:
How to Cut a Mango — Version 1
This is a great method for getting slices of mango.
- Peel the mango using a paring knife or potato peeler.Pro Tip: If you want thin strips of mango, just keep working the peeler -- peeling off the fruit in strips. Then chop up them up for mango sauces.Otherwise...
- You'll notice the mango is roughly oval shaped. Set it upright with the fatter end on the cutting board. Then slice from the top down through the thicker part of the fruit at the bottom, gliding the knife along the edge of the seed. Like so...
- Turn the fruit and repeat until the fruit is off the pit. Then cut the large slices of fruit into strips.
How to Cut a Mango — Version 2
- Now for the cool part. Turn the mango skin inside out — cubes of mango pop right out!
- Then just cut the mango cubes off with a knife. Awesome.
How to Cut a Mango — Version 3
This method is so easy — so, so easy that we won't insult you by using our words to explain it. Instead just take a look at this picture. You will, of course, need that funky contraption. It's a dedicated mango slicer, and it does all that slicing around the seed for you.
VIDEO: How to Cut a Mango
Some people are more visual learners. This one's for you.
How to Pick a Mango
Look for mangos with smooth skin and no bruises or funky discoloration. The skin should yield to gentle pressure but not be too soft — or too hard. If your mango is a little hard and under-ripe, put it in a paper bag and leave it on the counter for a couple days. If your mango is ripening too fast, put it in the fridge. That will slow down the ripening process.
Mango Recipes
Now that you're a mango-cutting samurai, enjoy your mangos as a healthy snack or sliced over salads, cubed into mango salsas, blended into smoothies, or cut into chunks for kabobs. Mango is also a fantastic fruit to serve with grilled fish and meats. Now to the recipes.
A sweet, spicy, and smoky pulled pork for the slow cooker. Mangos, honey, and a little bourbon add sweetness; chipotle chile powder provides a smoky kick.
Grilled tilapia pairs beautifully with a homemade mango, jalapeño, and red bell pepper salsa. Combine leftover salsa with black beans for a simple lunch.
A great dish to serve alongside grilled meats or seafood...and an eye-opening breakfast treat topped with eggs.
Garnish grilled or pan-seared salmon with this simple mango relish.
Habanero peppers bring the burn. But if you prefer a less powerful pepper, go for jalapeño or even red bell peppers.
Explore our collection of Mango Recipes.