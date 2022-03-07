The Key To Stocking Your Pantry With Foods You'll Actually Use

Once you have the pantry basics, a more tailored approach to stocking your kitchen's shelves will make cooking faster, easier, and far more appealing.

I am a great believer in maintaining a well-stocked pantry. When you have a pantry (or shelves, or cupboard, etc.) full of essentials, making dinner can always be easy and quick. This applies equally for kitchen novices, seasoned cooks, and professional chefs alike. It's especially helpful when you have no idea what to make for dinner, and can also be a lifesaver when you really aren't that interested in making dinner at all.

I assume that most people would say that they have a good idea of what constitutes a well-stocked pantry — salt, pepper, dried pasta, canned beans, and the like. However, I'd suggest taking a look at a comprehensive guide to the basics of stocking your pantry. Reviewing a list like this and comparing it to the contents of your current pantry is more helpful than you might think.

Now, I'm going to add another layer to the concept that, I believe, will take both your pantry and the cooking you can do utilizing it, to a whole new level.

Does your family have very specific likes and dislikes with regard to food? I'm going to go out on a limb and say that yes, they probably do. And why not? We all have likes and dislikes, as well as absolute favorites and absolute NEVERS. This is why I recommend customizing your pantry to suit the people that you and your pantry are feeding.Far from being a difficult task, customizing your pantry involves building on the essentials you already have with a few additions that will put the food you like to cook (and eat!) within easy reach.

By the way, I definitely consider my freezer — and my fridge, to some extent — to be an extension of my pantry. Thus, some refrigerated goods (that last a while) will be listed below. So without further adieu, here are just a few examples of how you can customize your pantry according to the flavors and cuisines that you enjoy most.

Italian/Mediterranean

This is easily one of my favorite go-to cuisines. Assuming that you have dried pasta (in various shapes and sizes) on hand, I would begin by making sure you stock any or all of the following ingredients:

Good canned whole tomatoes ; San Marzanos from Italy really are the best, but be sure to read the fine print on the label, as San Marzanos grown elsewhere are typically not as delicious.

; San Marzanos from Italy really are the best, but be sure to read the fine print on the label, as San Marzanos grown elsewhere are typically not as delicious. Red pepper flakes

Canned anchovies ; Seriously, don't assume you don't like them!

; Seriously, don't assume you don't like them! Capers

Olives ; Kalamatas are a good all-purpose black olive to keep on hand.

; Kalamatas are a good all-purpose black olive to keep on hand. Arborio rice

Good canned tuna

Frozen shrimp

Garlic ; You can stash fresh garlic in the freezer to extend its lifespan.

; You can stash fresh garlic in the freezer to extend its lifespan. Parmigiano or Grana Padano cheese

Tahini

A "daily" olive oil

A really good olive oil ; One to use for "finishing" dishes.

; One to use for "finishing" dishes. Tomato paste; Preferably, go for the variety packaged in a tube instead of a can.

Asian

Obviously, "Asian cuisine" is not a one-size-fits-all category; there's Chinese, Japanese, Thai, Vietnamese, Korean, as well as myriad others. But there are a few ingredients common to many of these cuisines that will allow your pantry to supply you when the craving hits. I always keep these ingredients on hand:

Soy sauce ; It's worth tasting a few varieties to determine your favorite or favorites.

; It's worth tasting a few varieties to determine your favorite or favorites. Toasted sesame oil

Sesame seeds

Fish sauce

Garlic ; You can stash fresh garlic in the freezer to extend its lifespan.

; You can stash fresh garlic in the freezer to extend its lifespan. Ginger ; You can also stash fresh ginger in the freezer to extend its lifespan.

; You can also stash fresh ginger in the freezer to extend its lifespan. Rice noodles

Soba noodles

Frozen dumplings

Thai curry paste ; It never hurts to have various types.

; It never hurts to have various types. Sambal oelek and/or sriracha

and/or Kimchi

Rice; Again, it doesn't hurt to have a few varieties.

Indian

The incredible variety and breadth of Indian cuisine makes it my absolute favorite thing to cook at home. A few of the items I always have on hand for preparing Indian food include:

Cumin seeds

Onions

Garlic ; You can stash fresh garlic in the freezer to extend its lifespan.

; You can stash fresh garlic in the freezer to extend its lifespan. Ginger ; You can also stash fresh ginger in the freezer to extend its lifespan.

; You can also stash fresh ginger in the freezer to extend its lifespan. Shallots

Cardamom ; I prefer buying it whole and grating it as needed.

; I prefer buying it whole and grating it as needed. Coriander seeds

Hot peppers ; It's best to have a variety of whole and powdered

; It's best to have a variety of whole and powdered Canned coconut milk

Basmati rice

Garam masala

Curry powder ; I'd recommend that you make your own but that's a whole other conversation.

; I'd recommend that you make your own but that's a whole other conversation. Mustard powder

Ground turmeric

Tex-Mex

It's no secret that Tex-Mex is a favorite cuisine all across the U.S. If your household especially enjoys it, here are a few things to keep on hand:

Tortillas ; Both corn and flour are great to have.

; Both corn and flour are great to have. Beans ; This is a basic pantry staple for many already, but for Tex-Mex dishes, you'll especially want to make sure to have black and pinto beans — canned and/or dried.

; This is a basic pantry staple for many already, but for Tex-Mex dishes, you'll especially want to make sure to have black and pinto beans — canned and/or dried. Chiles ; Having whole and powdered is ideal.

; Having whole and powdered is ideal. Dried oregano ; Having dried oregano along with various powdered chiles allows you to make your own chili powder, which you can customize to your own flavor preferences.

; Having dried oregano along with various powdered chiles allows you to make your own chili powder, which you can customize to your own flavor preferences. Cumin seeds

Red pepper flakes

Hot sauce; Keep as many varieties as you like around.

Garlic ; You can stash fresh garlic in the freezer to extend its lifespan.

; You can stash fresh garlic in the freezer to extend its lifespan. Onions

Canned chipotles in adobo; This ingredient is a real game changer.