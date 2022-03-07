The Key To Stocking Your Pantry With Foods You'll Actually Use
I am a great believer in maintaining a well-stocked pantry. When you have a pantry (or shelves, or cupboard, etc.) full of essentials, making dinner can always be easy and quick. This applies equally for kitchen novices, seasoned cooks, and professional chefs alike. It's especially helpful when you have no idea what to make for dinner, and can also be a lifesaver when you really aren't that interested in making dinner at all.
I assume that most people would say that they have a good idea of what constitutes a well-stocked pantry — salt, pepper, dried pasta, canned beans, and the like. However, I'd suggest taking a look at a comprehensive guide to the basics of stocking your pantry. Reviewing a list like this and comparing it to the contents of your current pantry is more helpful than you might think.
Now, I'm going to add another layer to the concept that, I believe, will take both your pantry and the cooking you can do utilizing it, to a whole new level.
Does your family have very specific likes and dislikes with regard to food? I'm going to go out on a limb and say that yes, they probably do. And why not? We all have likes and dislikes, as well as absolute favorites and absolute NEVERS. This is why I recommend customizing your pantry to suit the people that you and your pantry are feeding.Far from being a difficult task, customizing your pantry involves building on the essentials you already have with a few additions that will put the food you like to cook (and eat!) within easy reach.
By the way, I definitely consider my freezer — and my fridge, to some extent — to be an extension of my pantry. Thus, some refrigerated goods (that last a while) will be listed below. So without further adieu, here are just a few examples of how you can customize your pantry according to the flavors and cuisines that you enjoy most.
Italian/Mediterranean
This is easily one of my favorite go-to cuisines. Assuming that you have dried pasta (in various shapes and sizes) on hand, I would begin by making sure you stock any or all of the following ingredients:
- Good canned whole tomatoes; San Marzanos from Italy really are the best, but be sure to read the fine print on the label, as San Marzanos grown elsewhere are typically not as delicious.
- Red pepper flakes
- Canned anchovies; Seriously, don't assume you don't like them!
- Capers
- Olives; Kalamatas are a good all-purpose black olive to keep on hand.
- Arborio rice
- Good canned tuna
- Frozen shrimp
- Garlic; You can stash fresh garlic in the freezer to extend its lifespan.
- Parmigiano or Grana Padano cheese
- Tahini
- A "daily" olive oil
- A really good olive oil; One to use for "finishing" dishes.
- Tomato paste; Preferably, go for the variety packaged in a tube instead of a can.
Asian
Obviously, "Asian cuisine" is not a one-size-fits-all category; there's Chinese, Japanese, Thai, Vietnamese, Korean, as well as myriad others. But there are a few ingredients common to many of these cuisines that will allow your pantry to supply you when the craving hits. I always keep these ingredients on hand:
- Soy sauce; It's worth tasting a few varieties to determine your favorite or favorites.
- Toasted sesame oil
- Sesame seeds
- Fish sauce
- Garlic; You can stash fresh garlic in the freezer to extend its lifespan.
- Ginger; You can also stash fresh ginger in the freezer to extend its lifespan.
- Rice noodles
- Soba noodles
- Frozen dumplings
- Thai curry paste; It never hurts to have various types.
- Sambal oelek and/or sriracha
- Kimchi
- Rice; Again, it doesn't hurt to have a few varieties.
Indian
The incredible variety and breadth of Indian cuisine makes it my absolute favorite thing to cook at home. A few of the items I always have on hand for preparing Indian food include:
- Cumin seeds
- Onions
- Garlic; You can stash fresh garlic in the freezer to extend its lifespan.
- Ginger; You can also stash fresh ginger in the freezer to extend its lifespan.
- Shallots
- Cardamom; I prefer buying it whole and grating it as needed.
- Coriander seeds
- Hot peppers; It's best to have a variety of whole and powdered
- Canned coconut milk
- Basmati rice
- Garam masala
- Curry powder; I'd recommend that you make your own but that's a whole other conversation.
- Mustard powder
- Ground turmeric
Tex-Mex
It's no secret that Tex-Mex is a favorite cuisine all across the U.S. If your household especially enjoys it, here are a few things to keep on hand:
- Tortillas; Both corn and flour are great to have.
- Beans; This is a basic pantry staple for many already, but for Tex-Mex dishes, you'll especially want to make sure to have black and pinto beans — canned and/or dried.
- Chiles; Having whole and powdered is ideal.
- Dried oregano; Having dried oregano along with various powdered chiles allows you to make your own chili powder, which you can customize to your own flavor preferences.
- Cumin seeds
- Red pepper flakes
- Hot sauce; Keep as many varieties as you like around.
- Garlic; You can stash fresh garlic in the freezer to extend its lifespan.
- Onions
- Canned chipotles in adobo; This ingredient is a real game changer.
Am I suggesting that you need every item listed here? Of course not. However, a few well chosen items from these lists will, I guarantee, make your life a lot easier when you go into the kitchen with one of these general cuisine categories in mind. Sure, you will also need some fresh items to pull together certain meals (like cheeses, scallions, fresh herbs etc.), but with your pantry intelligently stocked, you are well on your way!