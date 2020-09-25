How to Cook a Sweet Potato in the Microwave
Sweet potatoes are always a reliable meal option. These starchy spuds will make you feel satisfied longer, and they're full of essential nutrients. However, making them can be a time suck.
Between preheating the oven, and baking them for up to an hour, it's not exactly a quick and easy meal option. Unless you choose to microwave it, that is. Learn step-by-step the best way to cook sweet potatoes in the microwave for an easy dish that's ready in minutes.
Can You Cook Sweet Potatoes in the Microwave?
Yes, you can! In fact, the shorter cook time will help the sweet potatoes retain more nutrients that are often lost in the long baking process. It's not all that different than baking a sweet potato in the oven, except that it's a whole lot faster.
Although some do prefer the dry, crispy skin of oven-baked sweet potatoes, you can achieve a similar result by popping your microwaved sweet potato in the broiler for a few minutes after cooking.
How to Microwave Sweet Potatoes
Here's What You'll Need:
- Sweet potato(es)
- Fork and/or paring knife
- Microwave-safe plate
- Butter, olive oil, and seasoning, to taste
Instructions:
- Start by washing your potato, as you normally would. Don't be afraid to really scrub (a scrub brush will help) — you need to get all the dirt off. Pat dry.
- If you plan to serve the potatoes whole, rub the skin with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
- Pierce the potato three or four times with a fork (this allows steam to escape so there are no messy explosions). Place the potato on a microwave-safe plate.
- For one sweet potato, microwave on 100 percent power for 5 minutes, rotating halfway through. Add two minutes for each additional potato.
- If it isn't fork-tender, or easily pierced with a paring knife, after five minutes, continue to microwave in one-minute increments until done. Be sure to protect your hands when removing the hot plate.
- Slice the potato lengthwise and serve with butter, salt, pepper, and/or brown sugar as desired. Or top it off with brown-sugar cinnamon butter!
How to Store a Microwaved Sweet Potato
If for some unknown reason you have leftover sweet potato, or you're meal prepping, microwaved sweet potatoes will keep well for up to three days after cooking. Store them in an airtight container in the fridge.
