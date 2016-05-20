Pork chops are the champs of weeknight cooking. We've gathered the best ways to cook pork chops so they stay tender, moist, and delicious.

close up view of Southern Smothered Pork Chops in Brown Gravy in a pan, and a pork chop with mashed potatoes and green beans on a plate

How to Choose Your Chops

For most pork chop preparations, look for bone-in pork chops about 1.5-inches thick. Why go with bone-in? Well, the bone actually slows the cooking time. We're not talking long, just a few minutes. But even a few minutes can spell the difference between moist, tender pork chops with tasty sear marks and dry, tight-textured chops.

Of course, thinner, boneless pork chops are still a great option, just keep an eye on them; they'll cook fast. In fact, for stuffed pork chops and quick-cooking breaded pork chops, you might prefer boneless. Look for thicker (1.5 to 2 inches) boneless chops for stuffed chops and thinner boneless loin chops (about 1/2 inch thick) for breaded recipes.

Top Pork Chop Cuts

Cuts of Pork Chops on Butcher Paper Credit: Meredith

Loin Chops or Porterhouse Chops: Center-cut loin chops with a T-shaped bone; the loin is on one side of the bone, the tenderloin on the other. Great for grilling, baking, or broiling.

New York or Center-Cut Pork Chops: Boneless, top loin chops. Try frying, stuffing, or baking your New York chops.

Sirloin Chop: A less expensive cut from the back end of the loin. By comparison, a tougher cut; it's a great choice for slow braising.

Rib Chops: Tender, center-cut chops with a curved bone on one side. Great for quick-cooking methods like pan frying, grilling, broiling.

How to Fry Pork Chops

overhead view of Pork Chops with Apple Cider Glaze recipe sprinkled with fresh rosemary leaves Credit: Allrecipes Magazine

Here's how to cook pork chops on the stove. Before frying pork chops, first salt and pepper them on both sides. You can be very generous with the seasonings.

Meanwhile, heat a little vegetable oil, maybe two tablespoons, or a little butter (or both!) in a heavy skillet over medium-high heat. The fat should be sizzling hot when you add the chops to the pan. Avoid crowding. Giving the chops some room means they'll brown before they overcook.

When one side is beautifully golden brown (about three or four minutes), turn, and then knock the flames down to medium so the middle can completely cook before the outside is overdone. As with grilled chops, when the internal temperature reaches 140 degrees F, transfer the pork chops from the pan to a plate; they'll continue to cook — just make sure they reach 145 degrees F.

garlic honey pork chops Credit: Matthew Francis

And don't forget, when you brown meats, you've entered into bonus territory — you'll have some caramelized browned bits (the famous fond) stuck to the bottom of the skillet. That's flavorful gravy in waiting!

How to Make "Blackened" Pork Chops

close up view of Cajun Spiced Pork Chops on a plate Credit: Julia Douglas

Here's a tasty way to fry chops. But caution is in order; one false move, and it's like tossing a burning tire into your kitchen.

To begin, season your pork chops with salt and pepper and Cajun spices. Then, in a hot skillet over high heat with a little vegetable oil, sear the chops. Chef John has a great method for "sorta blackened" chops. He starts with high heat, but as soon as he adds the chops to the super-hot skillet, he turns the heat down to medium...and sears them until almost done — about five or six minutes per side. That's trick #1.

The key is to get a serious sear without burning away all the flavor. Trick #2 is that after five or six minutes per side, he takes the chops from the skillet and wraps them up in aluminum foil. They'll complete cooking in the foil and produce a lovely natural sauce. Be sure to check the doneness with a meat thermometer — 145 degrees F.

Watch this video and try the recipe for Sorta Blackened Chili Rubbed Pork Chops.

How to Brine Pork Chops

Molasses Brined Pork Chops Photo by Chef John | Credit: Chef John

For juicy, flavorful pork chops, try brining the chops before grilling or broiling — two high-heat cooking methods that can quickly dry out lean pork chops.

Brines are essentially salty, sugary water solutions; they'll keep the meat moist, while adding flavor. To make a basic brine, you'll need salt and a few flavor-making ingredients. Chef John combines kosher salt with cloves, molasses (the sugar element), and enough hot water to dissolve the salt and molasses. Then he adds enough cool water to make 2 quarts.

Refrigerate your chops in the brine from anywhere between 30 minutes to 12 hours — you can get away with less time in a pinch. Be sure to dry off the chops thoroughly before taking them to the grill or oven. Other seasonings to try: peppercorns, fresh herbs, garlic, cut lemons.

VIDEO: Molasses-Brined Pork Chops

In this video, Chef John explains why brining isn't just a gimmick but a critical step, necessary for getting moist grilled pork chops.

Get the recipe for Molasses-Brined Pork Chops.

How to "Dry-Brine" Pork Chops

close u p view of cooked pork chops with red sauce and arugula on a white plate Credit: Chef John

OK, yes, something that's dry can't simultaneously be a brine. But let's not get tripped up by "words" and their "meanings." Not when the result is something this delicious. Dry brine is essentially a salty dry rub preparation that requires about 24 hours in the fridge.

Oxymoronic or not, the technique produces brine-like results: super-tender, juicy, grilled chops. And now, let's get on with how to make pork chops, starting with the grill. Try this recipe for Chef John's Dry-Brined Pork Chops.

How to Grill Pork Chops

looking down at a few grilled pork chops resting on a cutting board with a few slices cut Credit: dotdash meredith food studios

Start with high-heat, direct cooking just to sear the meat and create those gorgeous grill marks. Then switch to indirect grilling, pushing the coals to the side. There will still be plenty of heat to cook the pork, but you won't run the risk of having marinade or fat drip onto the coals, creating an inferno that turns your chops into torches.

Choose thick, bone-in chops, and finish with indirect medium heat, and your chops will take about 25 minutes to grill. Grill them until an instant-read thermometer hits 140 degrees F; they'll keep cooking as they rest on a plate for five minutes or longer. They're done when the internal temperature is 145 degrees F.

VIDEO: How to Cook Pork Chops on the Grill

If you don't have time for brining or dry brining, consider a quick marinade. Here's a terrific marinade for thick pork chops: a tasty combo of sweet, spicy, and sour ingredients, including three vinegars, hot sauce, and sugar. Get the recipe for Grilled Mongolian Pork Chops.

How to Braise Pork Chops

close up view of Pork Chops in Garlic Mushroom Sauce and mashed potatoes on a white plate Credit: Kim's Cooking Now

Braising takes pan-fried pork chops one delicious step further. Braising is also a forgiving cooking method. Because the chops finish by simmering in liquids, they won't dry out as easily. Just give them a quick high-heat sear in the skillet first.

How to Bake Pork Chops

looking down at a plate of three golden brown oven-fried pork chops Credit: dotdash meredith food studios

Cooking pork chops in the oven often starts on the stovetop. Because one of the best ways to bake pork chops is to start in an oven-safe skillet on the stove and then transfer them into a hot oven. High-heat frying sears them to a golden brown; and a moderately hot oven (400 degrees F) bakes the pork chops gently enough to keep them from drying out.

This "sear-roasting" method is a great way to cook pork chops in the oven: Fry one side to golden brown, then flip, and place the chops directly in the oven. The second side will brown beautifully as the heat from the oven cooks the middle to a tender finish.

How to Make Stuffed Pork Chops

Stuffed Pork Chops_Photo by Meredith Stuffed Pork Chops | Photo by Meredith

Wondering how to cook boneless pork chops? Stuff 'em! Of course, stuffing is also a great method for thick bone-in chops. Lay a thick chop flat on a cutting board, and with a sharp knife held parallel to the board, cut a pocket into the pork, going all the way to the bone (if there is one), but leaving the sides intact. Then stuff the pocket with yumminess.

Slice and Stuff Pork Chop Photo by Meredith

Quick and Easy Pork Chops

Quick and Easy Honey-Garlic Pork Chops with a side of asparagus on a white plate Credit: France C

Chops are tops in versatility. And once you know how to cook them to a tender, juicy finish, you won't even need a recipe. A perfectly cooked pork chop pairs wonderfully with condiments like pickled fruits, chutneys, mustards, kimchi, or sauerkraut. Or fry up some sliced apples, peaches, or pears — the caramelized sweet fruit is a delicious companion for pork chops. So keep a few chops on hand for quick weeknight dinners.

Or start with a simple dry rub. Here are a few recipes that tell you how to season pork chops for an exciting flavor boost that takes almost no time.

