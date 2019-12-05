Crown roast of pork impresses on special occasions, but it takes less effort to cook than its appearance lets on. Read on to see how to cook crown roast of pork, step by step.

The crown roast of pork could be the most crowd-pleasing main to ever grace a holiday table. What, after all, could distract your relatives from bickering like unveiling an impressive, dramatic, crown-like rack of meat? Even when you could cut tableside tensions with a knife, cutting into this dish will remind everyone what really matters. Namely, food. Happy holidays to you and yours.

What to Ask for When Ordering a Crown Pork Roast

When you're dealing with a pork crown roast, you're really dealing with a bone-in pork loin. This cut comes from the pig's back, with the ribs attached and the backbone removed. Tie one or two of these racks into a circle, and you've got a crown roast of pork.

Ask your butcher to tie the roast, make 1/2-inch-deep cuts between ribs, and "french" (or trim) the bones. For reference, one rack can weigh between five to 10 pounds. Plan for two chops (about one pound) per person.

How to Prepare a Crown Roast of Pork

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Season the meat with salt and pepper to taste, then place it on a rack in an open roasting pan, rib ends down.

Once it's in the oven, prepare your stuffing. Our Special Occasion Stuffed Crown Pork Roast includes a sweet bread stuffing recipe, but you can use your favorite stuffing or dressing recipe.

Cook Time and Temperature

Cook the roast at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for two hours, then remove it from the oven to fill it with stuffing. Turn the rib tips up, then fill the center (the cavity) with stuffing. Return the roast to the oven and set the timer for an hour and a half. Meanwhile, keep an eye on stuffing. If the stuffing turns too brown, cover it with aluminum foil.

Once the oven timer goes off, the roast should be at an internal temperature of 175 degrees F (80 degrees C). Insert a meat thermometer between two ribs in the thickest part of the meat, making sure that the end of the thermometer doesn't touch a bone. Your roast may take more or less time than this to cook.