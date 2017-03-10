Secrets to the Perfect St. Paddy's Day Corned Beef and Cabbage
Before you get started, it's helpful to know a little bit about the cut of meat you're about to cook. Corned beef is made from brisket, a cut of beef from the heavily exercised front limbs of the animal that is consequently tough and chewy. However, when corned beef has been soaked in a seasoned brine of water, curing salt, and spices, and cooked low and slow with moist heat, the connective tissue in this muscle-bound cut melts down, making a tough cut of meat juicy and succulent.
How to Cook Corned Beef Four Ways
Here are four ways to cook corned beef: in your Instant Pot or pressure cooker, boiled, oven-braised, and in your slow cooker.
1. How to Cook Corned Beef in an Instant Pot/Pressure Cooker
Fork-tender brisket in a fraction of the time. That's the beauty of using your electric pressure cooker or Instant Pot multi-cooker to make corned beef.
- Place corned beef on the trivet of your pressure cooker. Add any additional seasonings. Pour just enough water to cover.
- Cook the corned beef on high pressure for about 90 minutes. Release the pressure.
- If you want to make it corned beef and cabbage, add carrots and and cabbage to the liquid surrounding the meat once, and cook again on high pressure for about 10 to 15 more minutes.
2. How to Make Boiled Corned Beef
- Place the brined corned beef in a large pot or Dutch oven along with the liquid and spices that accompanied it in the package.
- Pour in enough water to cover the beef, then bring the water to a boil on the stovetop.
- Reduce the heat to a simmer, and cover the pot.
- A three-pound corned beef could take three hours or more to become perfectly tender. Check the meat occasionally, adding more water if necessary. The beef is ready when it pulls apart easily.
Tip: For a one-pot feast, you can add shredded cabbage and chunks of potatoes and carrots to the pot during the last half hour of cooking.
3. How to Make Oven-Braised Corned Beef
- Use a large roasting pan or Dutch oven, with or without a rack, depending on the recipe you use. It could take about one hour or more per pound to cook, depending on the thickness of the roast.
- Since corned beef needs to cook with moist heat, you'll cover the pan or wrap the roast with aluminum foil to prevent it from drying out.
- Check the liquid as it cooks, replenishing it if needed. You can add vegetables during the last hour of cooking. This video for Braised Corned Beef Brisket shows you how it's done.
4. How to Make Corned Beef in a Slow-Cooker
- Popping everything into the slow cooker is the easiest, most convenient way to cook corned beef.
- If you're cooking carrots and potatoes with the meat, consider adding them about halfway through. A four-pound roast will take four to five hours on high, or eight to nine hours on low.
- Cabbage doesn't take much time to cook, and can be added in the last hour.
At What Temperature Is Corned Beef Done?
When using raw brisket, cook it to a minimum internal temperature of 145 degrees F measured with a food thermometer.
How to Make Your Own Corned Beef Brine
If you'd like to prepare your own corned beef from a fresh brisket, allow about a week for the brisket to soak in the brine.
