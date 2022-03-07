The One Grocery Item That I Always Have On Hand for Last-Minute Dinners

I identify as whatever is the opposite of a hoarder; one who is compelled to get rid. Using up ingredients that I already have is much more satisfying to me (and my wallet) than seeking out new ones at the grocery store. I prefer not to stockpile food in my pantry because frankly, it stresses me out a little. I find impressively stocked pantries to be overwhelming, perhaps because I am used to cooking for one… but I mean, seriously, who is going to eat all of this?

Despite my disinterest in loading up my pantry with all the things, there is one pantry ingredient that I frequently stockpile, for fear that there may come a day when I want to cook it and I don't have it in my cupboard. That humble pantry warrior? A can of chickpeas.

canned chickpeas with liquid

They're a dollar a pop, and they'll last for months in the pantry (though, I use them well before they could ever come close to spoiling). If I have a can of garbanzo beans in my pantry, then I can rest assured that I have something to make for dinner. Here are a handful of my favorite ways to cook with my beloved canned chickpeas.

A Crispy Topping

bowl of dry roasted chickpeas

The most common way that I incorporate chickpeas into my meals is by turning them into a hearty, crunchy topping. To do this, I drain and rinse a can of chickpeas, then toss them with oil, salt, pepper, and any spices that I'm feeling. (I typically go with garlic powder, cumin, and smoked paprika, but anything will work.) Then, I'll spread them on a baking sheet and bake them in a 400-degree oven, shaking the chickpeas around occasionally, until they're golden-brown and crispy.

Once I have these little crispers, I'll throw 'em over salads, pasta, pizza, soups, grain bowls, roasted veggies, nachos, or just eat them straight off the pan. They're super tasty, very crunchy, and I find them to be the perfect addition to a meal that needs to be bulked up a little.

A Mezze Moment

Real Hummus

When I'm not turning my can of chickpeas into an addictive little snack/topping, I'm probably throwing them into the bowl of a food processor or high-speed blender to make a quick dip or hummus. I like to blend a can up with tahini, garlic, lemon juice, oil, salt and pepper. I also drizzle in some of the chickpea liquid in the can to help thin out the mixture to the right consistency.

To turn it into a full dinner, enjoy the hummus mezze style with some bread or pita, fresh veggies, olives, and feta cheese. Homemade hummus is also a great addition to salads and grain bowls. You can smear it on toast, bagels, or add a dollop to your next sandwich or wrap. Have a rotisserie chicken in your fridge? Shred some of the meat and make yourself a DIY chicken shawarma bowl with your hummus, pickled veggies, warm spices, an herbed yogurt, tomatoes, and cucumbers. Homemade hummus is so much better than store-bought and couldn't be easier to whip up, so go ahead and thank your can of chickpeas for that gift.

Soups, Stews, and Curries

cooking with dried garbanzo chickpeas

Whether I'm feeling a brothy, vegetable soup, a hearty, tomato-based concoction, or a thick, coconut curry, I know my precious can of chickpeas has a place in any of these cozy dishes. I am a "kitchen sink" kind of cook and chickpeas can find a home in any sort of flavor profile or recipe.

From an Indian-inspired curry to an Italian-inspired minestrone, a can of chickpeas can add texture, flavor, and a satiating bite.

Breakfast for Dinner

Chickpea Omelette with zucchini, red peppers, Credit: Buckwheat Queen

Craving an AM meal at the end of the day? The great news is that chickpeas can work their way into many a breakfast dish as well!

Toss a drained can into a frittata, quiche, or shakshuka. In the mood for some avo toast and a fried egg? Go ahead and mash a handful of chickpeas into the avocado to bulk the meal up a bit with some added protein.

Pasta Forever

Easy Vegan Pasta with Kale and Chickpeas Credit: Rita

My forever fallback dinner is pasta with crispy chickpeas. There is rarely a time when I don't have some sort of pasta and a can of chickpeas in my pantry. Together, these two make for a pretty legit, last-minute dinner.

I'll clear out whatever I have lurking in the bottom of my veggie drawer and pray that I have a cheese (let's be honest, it's usually Parmesan), and maybe even a toasted nut, to help liven up the pasta a bit. Either way, a cozy bowl of pasta topped with oven roasted chickpeas is my perfect meal.

Every cook is different, and for some of us, over-stocking the pantry is a great way to forget about food that will eventually go to waste. Which is why I don't get too caught up in stockpiling dry goods. As long as I have at least one can of chickpeas, I know I'll be A-OK.