How to Clean Gas Stove Burners With Vinegar and Baking Soda
Use household items to restore your gas stovetop to its spotless state.
Gas stoves are the preferred choice for many chefs and home cooks alike. Because the flames don't require time to heat up or cool down, it makes rapid heat changes easy. But the precision and control found with gas stoves can begin to diminish as the gas ports clog with residue. Not to mention, one too many grease splatters can pile up, leaving you with caked on residue that nobody wants to look at. This method uses household staples and a little elbow grease to bring your burners back to life. Read on to learn how to clean gas stove burners.
How Often Should You Clean Gas Stove Burners?
How often you clean your burners depends on how often you use them (and how often you spill). A good rule of thumb is if the flame becomes irregular or yellow in color, it might be time for a deep clean. Otherwise, deep cleaning once a month should be enough, but regular maintenance (i.e. wiping up spills) will make deep cleaning easier.
This method uses vinegar and baking soda, two household items that are natural cleaning agents. The vinegar will help to break down grease, while the baking soda works as a mild scrubbing agent to remove caked on food and residue.
Here's What You'll Need:
- Pot holder (optional)
- Shallow pan
- White vinegar
- Water
- Spray bottle
- Baking soda
- Scrub brush or toothbrush
Cleaning Instructions for Grates
- Allow the burners to cool completely. Remove the grates, burner caps, and burner heads. You may use a pot holder to do this to make in case any of the removable parts are still warm.
- Fill a shallow pan with half water and half vinegar. Place the grates in the pan until they're completely covered.
- Allow them to sit in the solution for at least 30 minutes.
- Remove the grates and rinse them.
- Mix water and baking soda to create a paste.
- Coat the grates with the paste. Allow them to sit for 15-30 minutes.
- Use a scrub brush or toothbrush to remove caked on residue.
- Rinse, dry, and clean the burner heads and caps before reassembling.
Cleaning Instructions for Burner Heads and Caps
- Mix half water and half vinegar in a spray bottle.
- Spray the burner heads and caps, coating them well.
- Allow them to sit for 15-20 minutes.
- Mix water and baking soda to create a paste.
- Apply a thin layer of the paste to the burner heads and caps. Allow them to 15-30 minutes.
- Use a toothbrush or scrub brush to remove any caked on foods.
- Rinse, dry, and reassemble the parts.
Related: