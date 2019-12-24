So you got an air fryer? If you've already put it to use, you know that these trendy kitchen gadgets allow you to still enjoy all your favorite fried foods with less fat and fewer calories. But you're still frying after all, which means you're going to have some grease to deal with afterward. The good news? It's an air fryer, so you're going to have way less greasy residue to clean than you would using a deep fryer. Learn how to clean your air fryer using items you likely already have on hand.