How to Clean Your Air Fryer
So you got an air fryer? If you've already put it to use, you know that these trendy kitchen gadgets allow you to still enjoy all your favorite fried foods with less fat and fewer calories. But you're still frying after all, which means you're going to have some grease to deal with afterward. The good news? It's an air fryer, so you're going to have way less greasy residue to clean than you would using a deep fryer. Learn how to clean your air fryer using items you likely already have on hand.
Tips for Cleaning Your Air Fryer
Before you deep clean your air fryer, learn the do's and don'ts of air fryer maintenance.
- Don't use metal utensils, abrasive sponges, or steel wire brushes to remove food particles and residue from your air fryer. This could damage the non-stick coating on the cooking surface.
- Don't submerge your air fryer in water. The main unit is an electric appliance, so this will damage it.
- Make sure your fryer is unplugged while you are cleaning.
- If you notice a foul odor coming from your air fryer, try cleaning the crevices with a wooden skewer, toothpick, or even an old toothbrush, to knock out stuck-on foods. These hidden crumbs can burn over time, causing the machine to smoke and smell.
- You can also cut half a lemon and rub the cooking surface and basket to help with residual odors. Let it sit for about 30 minutes before cleaning.
- Use food-safe cleaners. Avoid disinfectants that aren't approved for food contact.
How Often Should You Clean Your Air Fryer
After Each Use
Each time you use your air fryer, wash the basket, tray, and pan with soap and warm water, or place them in the dishwasher. (Refer to the owner's manual to be sure these parts are dishwasher safe.) You should also quickly clean the interior using a damp cloth with a bit of dish soap over the area. Dry all the parts and reassemble.
After Every Few Uses
Though it's not necessary to take these steps after every use, washing the other main parts on occasion will keep your air fryer functioning properly. Use a damp cloth to wipe down the exterior every once in a while. You should also check the heating coil for oil or residue. If you notice some build-up there, wipe it with a damp cloth when the machine is cool.
How to Deep Clean an Air Fryer
If it's been a minute since you've given your air fryer a good clean, or you just don't know where to start, read on for our instructions on how to clean an air fryer from start to finish.
Here's What You'll Need:
- Damp microfiber cloth or non-abrasive sponge
- Dish soap
- Baking Soda
- Soft-bristle scrub brush
- Clean, dry cloth
Instructions:
- If you have just used it, start by unplugging your air fryer. Allow it to cool for about 30 minutes.
- Remove the baskets and pans, and wash with hot soapy water. If any of these parts have baked-on grease or food, allow the parts to soak in hot soapy water for at least 10 minutes before scrubbing with a non-abrasive sponge. Some of the parts may be dishwasher safe, so refer to your manual if you prefer to use the dishwasher to clean.
- Use a damp microfiber cloth or non-abrasive sponge with a bit of dish soap to wipe down the interior. Wipe away soap with a clean damp cloth.
- Turn the appliance upside down and use a damp cloth or sponge to wipe down the heating element.
- If there is any baked-on or hard residue on the main appliance, make a paste using water and baking soda. Scrub the paste into the residue using a soft-bristle scrub brush and wipe away with a clean cloth.
- Use a damp cloth to wipe down the exterior. Wipe away the soap with a clean damp cloth.
- Dry all removable parts and the main unit before reassembling.
