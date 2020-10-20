Plus, here's how to know when it's time to give this quick and easy coffee maker a good scrub.

How to Clean a Keurig So It Will Run as Good as New

There's a lot to love about the pod life. It makes getting your daily java fix uber-easy and much cheaper than the coffee shop competition.

But, brewing the best cup of Keurig coffee does require a little bit of work: Your machine needs to be cleaned regularly to run at full steam and taste as incredible as the first cup you made using it.

Before we dive into how to clean a Keurig, here's how to tell that it might be time to give the appliance a good scrub:

You notice any "off" smells reminiscent of mildew

You spy mineral building up on any parts of the coffee maker

Your cup is not full

Your coffee takes longer to brew

keurig k-classic on blue background Credit: Keurig

Most of these issues arise as the result of hard water buildup, which can be less of an issue if you follow Keurig website instructions: "We don't recommend the use of softened water or distilled water. Bottled or spring water works best when brewing with your Keurig."

This will likely lengthen the timespan between cleanings. Used as an average coffee fan might, it's best to clean the exterior of your Keurig once each week (or more if it gets splattered on). "Descale," or eliminate that mineral build-up on the interior, every 3 months or so. There is an indicator light that should notify you when it's time to spiff up the inside of your Keurig, but you'll likely be about to tell based on the steps mentioned above. Replace the filter every 2 months.

Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer Credit: Amazon

How to Clean a Keurig

Follow these manufacturer instructions for how to clean a Keurig (with a few bonus tips from those of us who have completed this process).

Exterior

Wipe off all surfaces with a wet soap sudsed cloth. Carefully remove the drip tray, dump it out, wipe it off, and slide it back into position.

Interior

Unplug the Keurig machine and allow it to cool if it's still warm. Loosen any possible clogs from the needle that pierces the pods and the needle below the pod holder using a clean paperclip. Remove the parts of the Keurig machine you can take off, including the water reservoir and lid, mug stand, and K-cup holder. Wash these items in warm, soapy water and allow them to dry. Replace all these now-clean removable parts and plug the machine back in. Fill the water reservoir halfway full with white distilled vinegar, which is about 10 ounces on most machines. Fill the rest of the reservoir with water. Place a 12-ounce or larger mug on the mug stand and hit "Brew." Repeat until the water reservoir is empty, dumping out the mug as needed to avoid overflows. Allow the empty machine to sit for 30 minutes with the power on. Rinse the water reservoir well with soapy water, then with clean water. Dry and fill with plain water. Complete 12 more "cleansing brews" to remove any residual vinegar or descaling solution from the machine. Brew your next cup as usual.