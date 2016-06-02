How to Cook Fresh Green Beans 5 Ways

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Green beans can be a delicious veggie side, but they sometimes need a little help getting there. Here are five ways to cook green beans for maximum flavor.

You could serve green beans a different way every night of the week — that's how versatile they are. This popular veggie just doesn't get the credit deserved for its ability adapt seamlessly to a variety of cooking methods. Here we'll go over a few of our favorite ways to cook green beans, as well as tips on how to buy and prep them beforehand.

How to Buy and Store Green Bean

Although green beans are sometimes called string beans, most don't actually sport strings. With more than 100 varieties available, the category includes a range of shapes and sizes. You can even find green beans with red or purple pods, although the beans are always bright green.

When shopping, look for beans crisp enough to snap in half (yet another name for greens beans is snap beans). Avoid beans that are browning or bruised.

If you have immediate plans for your beans, it's best to keep them in your refrigerator's crisper drawer; they'll last for about a week. It's perfectly safe — and nutritionally advisable — to eat them raw. They're a lovely addition to a crudité platter served with a really good dip.

But green beans are well-suited for long-term storage. For example, you can freeze them without sacrificing much nutritional value. To freeze beans, boil them for a few minutes; plunge them into ice cold water and then stash in freezer bags.

Finally, green beans are a great choice for canning, which isn't as complicated as you might think. And if you like to pickle, green beans and vinegar are a winning combination.

green beans and blurred chopped yellow peppers in background Credit: Meredith

How to Prep Green Beans

The first step to any recipe involving green beans is to run them under cold water. Trim the beans by snapping or cutting off their ends. If you want shorter beans you can line them up and cut them in half, or to whatever length you prefer.

Here are a few of favorite ways to cook up fresh green beans:

How to Simmer and Sauté Green Beans

Sautéing green beans on high heat provides big flavor in little time. And if you're cooking a meat main alongside your green beans, consider cooking you beans in the pan drippings for even more flavor. But the real key to preserving their crispness and color is to first simmer the beans. This method is based on these Buttery Garlic Green Beans from LookWhatsCooking.

buttery garlic green beans Pictured: Buttery Garlic Green Beans | Credit: Allrecipes Magazine

Ingredients:

1 pound fresh green beans, trimmed and snapped in half

1/2 cup water

3 tablespoons butter

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 pinches lemon pepper

Salt to taste

Instructions:

Start by placing the green beans in a large skillet. Add water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and cover and simmer until the beans start to soften, about 5 minutes. Drain the beans. Return them to the pan, add butter, and cook until the butter is melted, about 2 to 3 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring throughout, until the garlic is fragrant, about 3 to 4 minutes. Season with lemon pepper and salt.

How to Blanch Green Beans

You can blanch and shock green beans to help preserve their freshness before you freeze them, but it's also a great method to use when adding them to a salad. They'll stay somewhat crisp, but not raw.

an oval serving dish holding crisp-looking green beans, chopped cucumber, and radishes garnished with a sprig of dill Credit: lutzflcat

Ingredients:

1 pound fresh green beams, trimmed

1 quart water

1 tablespoon salt

Bowl of ice water

Instructions:

Prepare an ice bath by filling a large bowl full of ice water. Add water and salt to a large pot and bring to a boil. Add green beans and cook until just tender, about 3 to 5 minutes. Drain the green beans and immediately plunge them into the ice bath to stop the cooking process. Once cool, drain and pat dry.

How to Roast Green Beans

This is a favorite cooking method especially if you like really crisp green beans with a concentrated flavor. These instructions are based off of samanathon's Roasted Green Beans recipe: "A great alternative to fast-food French fries. My family and friends love these as a snack or hors d'oeuvre."

Roasted Green Beans with tomatoes on a white plate Pictured: Roasted Green Beans | Credit: KGora

Ingredients:

1 pound fresh green beans, trimmed

1/2 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Instructions:

Preheat an oven to 400 degrees F. Pat the green beans dry, otherwise they'll steam rather than roast. Spread onto a baking sheet (lined with parchment paper for less cleanup) and drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Use your hands to toss beans until they're evenly coated in oil and seasoning. Spread the beans out so they don't overlap. Roast for about 20 minutes, or until the beans begin to look a little shriveled and develop brown spots.

How to Grill Green Beans

Though you can find green beans in the supermarket year-round, fresh green beans at your local farmer's market or in your garden will be in season during the summer months, making them timely for outdoor grilling. These instructions are based on this Grilled Green Beans recipe from Kassie Calvin Caminiti, and it does require the use of a grill basket ($24; amazon.com), or you can use a grill pan. Otherwise, the beans would fall through the grates.

Grilled Green Beans Pictured: | Credit: France C

Ingredients:

1 pound fresh green beans, trimmed

1/4 cup olive oil

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Instructions:

Combine ingredients in a bowl and toss to coat. Allow the green beans to marinate for 30 minutes. Preheat grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grates. Arrange green beans in a grill pan. Place grill pan on preheated grill. Cook, stirring throughout, until the beans are lightly charred, about 10 minutes.

How to Slow Cook Green Beans

"Why take something that normally takes 5 minutes to cook and cook it for 2 hours?" asks Chef John. "Because it produces one of the most delicious things you'll ever taste. There's going to be a lot of juice, and that's what you dip your corn bread into." Chef John enhances green beans with bacon in this Slow-Cooked Green Beans recipe.

Slow-Cooked Green Beans Pictured: Slow-Cooked Green Beans | Credit: Joey Joan

Ingredients:

6 slices bacon, sliced crosswise into 1/2-inch pieces

1 onion, sliced lengthwise

3 cloves garlic, minced

¼ cup tomato sauce

2 pounds fresh green beans, trimmed

3 cups chicken broth

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

1 pinch cayenne pepper, or to taste

Instructions:

Place a saucepan over medium heat; cook and stir bacon in the hot pan until almost crisp, about 6 minutes. Add onion; cook until browned bits of food on the bottom of the pan have dissolved in the onion's juices and onion is soft and golden brown, about 5 minutes. Stir in garlic and tomato sauce. Cook until garlic has softened, about 1 more minute. Add green beans to the saucepan and pour in chicken broth. Raise heat to high, add salt, black pepper, and cayenne pepper to beans, and bring to a simmer. Beans will begin to soften. Turn heat to medium-low and simmer gently for 2 hours. Stir occasionally. Add more broth or water if mixture seems dry. Spoon beans onto a platter and serve with cornbread for soaking up the juice!