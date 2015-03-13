How A Single Cupcake Could Save A Clothes Shopper Major $$
A vital study, reported by Nicola Twilley of The New Yorker, more than justifies your last snacking binge.
A study of department store shoppers showed that the hungrier are, the more they spend—as much as 60% more than non-hungry peers.
A sinful treat like these Carrot Cupcakes with White Chocolate Cream Cheese Icing could keep you from busting your clothes budget just because you happened to skip lunch.
Should you care to read the study, it'll cost you $10. A much better investment might be checking out 5 Protein-Rich Treats To Get You Through The Afternoon Slump by Karen Gaudette.
Meantime, maybe someone should tell Nordstrom to stop putting restaurants in their stores?