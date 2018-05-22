How to Meal Prep for a Week Using the Grill

What if you could meal-prep for the week and enjoy a little sunshine outside at the grill at the same time? With these easy meal-prep recipes and tips, a little bit of effort on Sunday will give you a jump start on your cooking for the week by setting you up with foods you can use in breakfasts, lunches, and dinners. Better yet, using your grill to meal-prep means you'll have fewer pots and pans to wash afterwards—double win! In this meal-prep plan, we highlight some easy grilled recipes that can be used as bases to create a number of different dishes throughout the week. Choose a few of the easy and delicious recipes in this plan to simplify your meal-prep this week.

This easy grilled chicken recipe may become your new favorite way to meal-prep chicken. The marinade is made with a mix of flavorful herbs for a fresh taste that goes well with just about anything. Grill up a big batch of this chicken to use this week in salads, tacos, and more.

How to use meal-prepped Grilled Chicken with Herbs:

It doesn't take much to make these mixed veggies taste amazing. Here we toss veggies with balsamic vinegar, fresh garlic, salt, pepper, olive oil, and herbs to create an amazingly fresh and flavorful veggie side dish. Use these veggies as a simple side for dinner this week or add them to a wrap, as a pizza topping, or mixed in with pasta. Visit the condiments section of your favorite grocery store, and stock up on a variety of vinegars, spices, hot sauces, and other condiments to create exciting, flavorful variations on your favorite side dish recipes.

How to use meal-prepped Eggplant Mixed Grill:

This 5-ingredient grilled corn salad is a fresh and colorful dish that you'll have no problem finding a way to work into other meals. It's delicious as a simple side dish and makes a great topping for burritos, salads, and tacos.

How to use meal-prepped Grilled Corn Salad:

The marinade for this flank steak recipe is made using ingredients you likely already have on hand, like mustard, vinegar, salt, and pepper, making it super easy to whip together. Start marinating the steak early in the day or overnight in the fridge to pack in lots of flavor. When you're ready to eat, the steak only takes about 10 minutes to grill, so this dish will come together quickly. Leftover steak is delicious as a quesadilla filling, a salad topper, or thrown into a stir-fry.

How to use meal-prepped Marinated Flank Steak:

Grilled chicken and veggies are great go-to recipes for meal prep, but why not try shaking things up? Grilled pineapple is naturally sweet and incredibly juicy. Add it to your morning yogurt, toss it in your dinner stir-fry, or serve with ice cream for a simple dessert.

How to use meal-prepped Grilled Pineapple:

Use leftover grilled pineapple to make this Pineapple Fried Rice II.

Combine pineapple with yogurt and a few spoonfuls of granola or chopped nuts for a healthy breakfast.

Make these tropical-inspired Grilled Pineapple Chicken Sandwiches.

Use leftover grilled pineapple in place of canned when making this Thai Pineapple Curry.

Top pineapple with Bourbon Whipped Cream for a light summer dessert.

