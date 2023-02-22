"A glass of wine" means different things to different people. Depending on who you are and what receptacle you're using, one bottle of wine can go a little or a long way. That said, it's not all relative: There's actually a standard measure for how much wine should be in your glass — and it's possible some of us have been a bit heavy-handed.

How Many Glasses of Wine Are In a Bottle?

According to the USDA, a glass of wine should be 5 ounces.

Since a standard bottle contains a little more than 25 ounces, one bottle contains about five glasses of wine.

However, all wine glasses aren't created equal — and 5 ounces can look pretty measly when you're using a large glass.

That's why, if you're having trouble judging how much wine is too much, it can be helpful to use a glass appropriate for the type of wine you're drinking. Also, it's important to remember that glasses aren't typically meant to be filled to the brim. In fact, wine glass shapes have far more to do with how they're supposed to affect the imbibing experience than the amount of liquid they should hold.

Experts believe that a glass with a large bowl allows the aromas to escape easier and gives the wine more aromatic complexity. A glass with a small bowl concentrates those aromas and heightens the wine's intensity.

How Much Alcohol Is In a Glass of Wine?

How much alcohol is in a standard drink depends on where you live. In the U.S., a regular drink (5 ounces of wine, 12 ounces of beer, or 1.5 ounces of distilled spirits) contains roughly 14 grams of alcohol.

How Many Calories Are In a Bottle of Wine?

Depending on the type of wine you're drinking, one 5-ounce glass of wine can contain anywhere from 90 to 300 calories.

The average red table wine contains about 125 calories per glass. That means one standard bottle contains about 625 calories.

Of course, low-cal wines do exist: One glass of Skinnygirl pinot noir has about 100 calories, which means one bottle has about 500 calories.

Recipes to Pair With a Bottle of Wine

Enjoy every glass in your next bottle of wine to the fullest by pairing it with the right meal.