It's never a good idea to play the guessing game when it comes to baking. Here's exactly what you need to know about blueberry measurements:

How Many Blueberries Are In a Cup?

Here are some quick conversions that may help you decode your recipe:

2 cups: 1 pint

1 cup: 6 ounces

But what if you buy your blueberries by the pound? Well, one 1-pound carton of fresh blueberries contains about 3 to 3½ cups of fruit. A 1-quart carton, meanwhile, will have about 4 ½ cups of blueberries.

If you're an absolute sadist, you technically could count your blueberries one-by-one. One cup is equal to about 65 to 75 normal-sized fresh blueberries. But, since all blueberries are not created equal, just use a measuring cup for accurate results.

If your recipe uses the metric system, one cup of blueberries weighs about 190 grams.

How to Measure Blueberries

Wash and dry your blueberries completely, then measure in a dry measuring cup. You should fill the cup to the very top, but not over the top.

Baking With Fresh Blueberries vs. Frozen Blueberries

Frozen blueberries are prone to bleeding, so it's important to give them a thorough rinse in cold water. Keep rinsing until the water turns lighter in color. The most important thing to remember when working with frozen blueberries, according to The U.S. Blueberry Council, is to fold them gently into the batter to prevent bleeding.

Fresh blueberries, meanwhile, can sink to the bottom of your baked goods if you're not careful. The council recommends tossing them in a tablespoon or two of flour before incorporating them into your mix. The flour sticks to the berries and helps to suspend them during the baking process.

