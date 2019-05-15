When it comes to quiche, we side with our own Chef John: "A proper quiche should be rich, custardy, and luxurious — not some kind of dense, baked omelet." Read on to get his tips for how to make a quiche.

Making a quiche is surprisingly easy. Follow along with Chef John as he makes a Classic Quiche Lorraine with bacon, leeks, and Gruyere cheese. To see how to make quiche crust, check out Chef John's Easy Homemade Crust.

1. If you're adding onions, leeks, or other chopped veggies, give them a quick sauté first.

2. Prep your deep-dish pie pan (or tart pan) with pie dough for a single crust. We're going to "blind bake" the quiche crust before pouring in the filling.

3. To blind bake the crust, line your crust with aluminum foil, shaping it so it fits the crust, all the way to the edges. To weigh down the foil, fill the foil with dried beans or pie weights if you're fancy, distributing them across the bottom and partly up the sides. The weight helps hold the crust's shape.

pie crust lined with foil and filled with beans for blind baking Pie Crust Filled With Beans For Blind Baking | Photo by Meredith | Credit: Meredith

4. Bake the crust in a preheated 425 degrees F oven for 7 minutes. Carefully remove the foil and the weights. Then return the foil-free crust to the oven for another 5 minutes. For more on this technique, check out how to blind bake a pie crust.

5. Now for the filling! We're using three whole eggs plus two extra egg yolks. Whisk together the eggs with cream and milk until well mixed.

6. Next, layer your fillings into the crust. First, lay down two-thirds of your sautéed veggies and two-thirds of your cheese. Carefully spoon in your creamy egg mixture. Top with the remainder of your fillings. Because balancing an uncooked quiche from counter top to oven can be challenging, here's a simple no-mess tip: Pull out an oven rack and place a sheet pan on it; put the pie crust on the pan, spoon the egg mixture into the crust, and then gently push the rack into the oven.

7. Place in a 325 degree F oven until the egg mixture sets, about 40 minutes. You want it to just set. Watch the video above to see how Chef John judges when his quiche is perfectly set.

8. Let your quiche cool before slicing and serving.

Try This Top-Rated Quiche Recipe

"My husband said this is the best quiche he's ever tried! The combination of caramelized onion, bacon, and Cheddar cheese is perfect." —Karen

Quiche Quick Tips

Make ahead quiche . Bake quiche ahead of time and refrigerate, or freeze for longer storage. Defrost in the refrigerator overnight.

. Bake quiche ahead of time and refrigerate, or freeze for longer storage. Defrost in the refrigerator overnight. Make use of leftovers Quiche is a great way to use up leftover meat and vegetables. And just a terrific way sneak in greens!

Quiche is a great way to use up leftover meat and vegetables. And just a terrific way sneak in greens! Make it lighter . Follow the quiche recipe as written, but skip the crust. Now, you've got a frittata!

. Follow the quiche recipe as written, but skip the crust. Now, you've got a frittata! Make it for one. Try making individual quiches using a muffin tin. The baking temperature will be the same, though baking time might vary — just keep an eye on them to be sure they don't burn.