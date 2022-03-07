How Long to Cook Salmon
Salmon is not only a great source of protein, it's also super quick and easy to cook. Even thicker fillets cook quickly, making it a great option for busy weeknights. Wondering how long to cook salmon? Here we'll break down cooking times and temperatures for cooking salmon in the oven, on the grill, in the air fryer, and more.
Safe Internal Temperature for Salmon
According to the USDA, fish and shellfish should be cooked to a minimum internal temperature of 145 degrees F (63 degrees C). However, the internal temperature will continue to rise after cooking, so if you prefer, you can cook your salmon to 130 degrees F (54 degrees C) and allow it to rest for several minutes. The best way to check the internal temperature is to use a meat thermometer.
How Long to Cook Salmon
Cooking times will differ depending on the thickness of your salmon, so use this chart as a guide. Note: If you're cooking salmon straight from frozen, you'll need to increase these cooking times by about 50 percent.
|
Cooking Method
|
Temperature
|
Cook Time
|
Bake
|
400 degrees F
|
12-15 minutes
|
Broil
|
500 degrees F
|
4-5 minutes
|
Pan-Fry
|
Medium-high heat
|
4 minutes per side
|
Poach
|
Simmering
|
25 minutes
|
Grill
|
High direct heat
|
5-6 minutes per side
|
Air Fryer
|
400 degrees F
|
8-10 minutes
