There are few ingredients more beloved at Allrecipes than cream cheese. In its 150-year existence, the versatile, spreadable cheese has more than proved its merit thanks to its use in sharable appetizers, baked goods, and casseroles, but cream cheese love runs so deep you barely have to dress it up to make it desirable. It's perfectly impressive as-is, simply smeared on a bagel or covered in pepper jelly.

Cream cheese tastes and spreads best when it's been at room temperature for a bit, but once it's sat out for a certain amount of time it should no longer be eaten or used.

Read on to learn how long cream cheese can sit out at room temperature, how long cream cheese frosting can sit out, and how long both items will last in the fridge and the freezer.

How Long Can Cream Cheese Sit Out?

Cream cheese can sit at room temperature for up to two hours. As a dairy product, cream cheese can spoil or become a breeding ground for bacteria like Salmonella if it sits out for too long or isn't chilled properly. If your cream cheese has been out for more than two hours, throw it out.

How Long Does Cream Cheese Last in the Fridge?

An unopened pack of cream cheese will last between two to three weeks past the printed expiration date. Once opened, cream cheese will last up to 10 days in the fridge.

To extend your cream cheese's shelf life, store it in an airtight container.

Can You Freeze Cream Cheese?

It is possible to freeze cream cheese, but based on how you want to use it, you may not want to.

Freezing cream cheese will leave it with a grainy texture that's not ideal for rolling into a cheese ball or spreading on a bagel. However, if you're using your cream cheese somewhere the texture won't matter, such as a casserole or pound cake, it's completely fine to freeze it.

Learn more about freezing cream cheese here.

How Long Does Cream Cheese Last in the Freezer?

Cream cheese will last up to two months in the freezer. You can put cream cheese straight into the freezer if its packaging is still intact — the layers of aluminum foil and cardboard offer a good degree of protection. If your cream cheese has been opened, secure it in a zip-top bag first to protect it from freezer burn.

How Long Can Cream Cheese Frosting Sit Out?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) states that any foods made with cream cheese, including cream cheese frosting, need to be refrigerated within two hours. This includes baked goods made with cream cheese, such as pound cakes and cream cheese cookies.

How Long Does Cream Cheese Frosting Last?

Cream cheese frosting will last up to two hours at room temperature, up to two weeks in the fridge, and up to six months in the freezer. If you are freezing baked goods with cream cheese frosting, you will need to do a preliminary freeze on a sheet pan in order to set the frosting.

Can I Save Cream Cheese That's Been Out Too Long?

No. If your cream cheese has been out of the fridge for at least two hours, it's no longer safe to eat and should be thrown out. However, if your cream cheese has not sat out for two hours, it can be refrigerated or frozen.