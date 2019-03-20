How to Fold a Burrito
The burrito is one of the best food delivery systems the universe has ever devised — when wrapped correctly. You can't just roll it up all willy-nilly or you'll end up with a dreaded case of burrito blowout.
Here's how to properly fold wrap a burrito. It's easy. But before we fold, there's one key to a properly wrapped burrito: Don't be too greedy with the fillings. It's tough, I know, but resist the urge to overstuff. You can't properly fold an overstuffed tortilla.
With that in mind, choosing the right kind of tortilla is important: A large flour tortilla is a good choice for burritos; corn tortillas are too small and will crack when folded. Let's get to it.
How to Fill and Roll a Burrito
This is how to assemble a burrito in just 3 simple steps.
Step 1: Fill and Fold
Add the fillings to the bottom half of the flour tortilla. Fold the bottom of the tortilla up and over the filling, like so, and pull the filling back toward the bottom third of the tortilla.
Step 2: Fold Again
Now make two folds on either side of the large fold. All the good stuff should be contained nice and snug inside the fold.
Step 3: Tuck and Roll!
Roll it up! As you go, use the tips of your fingers to tuck and press the filling into a tight cylinder.
