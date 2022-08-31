How Did Pumpkin Spice Become the Unofficial Flavor of Fall?

Pumpkin spice is about as polarizing a flavor as there is. And yet, every year brands pump out more and more pumpkin spice-flavored products — and "fall" begins earlier and earlier as Starbucks announces the return of its ever-popular Pumpkin Spice Latte (which usually happens at the end of August).

Sure, pumpkin spice is synonymous with Starbucks and the fall season, but the flavor was around long before Starbucks debuted its fan-favorite latte in 2003. So, how did pumpkin spice claim the spot as the unofficial, official flavor of fall?

What Is Pumpkin Spice?

Pumpkin spice, originally known as pumpkin pie spice, is typically made with a blend of ground cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves, and occasionally allspice. It doesn't actually have any pumpkin flavor in it — however, it is used to flavor a pumpkin pie, which is likely how it got its name.

The very first pumpkin pie made by American settlers in the 1600s included a version of pumpkin pie spice, which was referred to simply as "spices." Many other recipes throughout the years called for pumpkin pie spice, but there wasn't a universal recipe or store-bought spice mix until much later.

McCormick introduced the first commercial pumpkin pie spice in 1934, and the blend is still sold today. After its launch (and still to this day), McCormick published recipes featuring its pumpkin pie spice. The company wanted the spice to be utilized beyond the traditional pumpkin pie and pumpkin bread — so it featured the spice in more savory dishes, like pumpkin fettuccine and pumpkin spice and apple soup.

Obviously, you don't see that many people reaching for the pumpkin spice to add to pasta as much as you see them adding it to desserts and coffee. Which is where Starbucks comes into the story.

How Did Pumpkin Spice Become So Popular?

The first Pumpkin Spice Latte was created in the "Liquid Lab" at Starbucks' Seattle headquarters in 2003. The team behind the coffee drink wanted to create a fall beverage that could be as successful as its signature holiday drinks.

Starbucks' PSL is made with pumpkin spice syrup — which is essentially just pumpkin puree, sugar, and milk (there isn't any pumpkin spice in it) — espresso, whipped cream, and pumpkin spice topping — which is cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and clove. The drink was tested in 100 stores in 2003 and by 2004 it launched at all U.S. Starbucks locations.

It's now a staple on the Starbucks fall menu — and many other coffee chains, like Dunkin', Tim Hortons, and even McDonald's, have mimicked its success with their own versions of the PSL.

Today, pumpkin spice goes beyond coffee and desserts with brands introducing pumpkin-spice flavored cooking spray, pumpkin spice hummus, and even pumpkin spice Spam. Of course, there are non-food products too — like pumpkin spice-scented candles, bathroom spray, and deodorant.

Why Do We Love Pumpkin Spice So Much?

The nationwide love for pumpkin spice is credited to Starbucks' latte — which is proven every year when Starbucks launches the PSL and thousands of people take to social media to share their excitement. But the real reason we love pumpkin spice is actually caused by something happening in our brains.

The truth is, we don't love pumpkin spice because of its taste, but because of its smell — and even more than that, because it's nostalgic.

When you use your other senses (like sight, hearing, touch, and taste) that information is first sent to an area in the brain called the thalamus. After it passes through the thalamus, it goes to the specific area for processing that sense. Your sense of smell takes a different path.

"Information about smells skips the thalamus and goes straight to the cortex. This gives odors in our environment (and in the foods we eat) a sort of direct access to higher-level processing areas in the brain," says Sarah Cormiea, a postdoctoral researcher in the Neurology Department at the University of Pennsylvania. "The primary brain area for processing odors (the piriform cortex) is anatomically close to, and intertwined with, brain areas involved in emotion and memory processing. This may be one of the reasons odors are able to evoke such vivid memories."

Because our perception of taste goes hand in hand with aromas, we taste (and in turn smell) pumpkin spice and our brain perceives it as a warm, happy memory that we enjoy.

"Our olfactory systems are already built to respond enthusiastically to odors and their associated memories. On top of that, our experience of odors can be pushed and pulled a little bit by familiar words or phrases," explains Cormiea. "So, if you have a lot of nostalgia for the fall season, then a smell that's strongly related to fall with a familiar name like PSL would probably work really well to stimulate all those warm fuzzy feelings. And over time, I would bet that the tradition of excitedly going to get that first PSL of the season starts to grow a kind of nostalgia of its own."

It all comes down to how you perceive fall and your memories of the season. That's why even if you think pumpkin spice is slightly overrated, or don't love its addition to every fall food, you might still get a little giddy trying the newest pumpkin spice product. Or maybe you only drink one pumpkin spice latte a season, but that's still something you enjoy and look forward to doing because it's become a seasonal ritual.