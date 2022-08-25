Did You Know German Chocolate Cake Isn't Actually German?

German chocolate cake has been around for just about 65 years — and for those 65 years, many of us just assumed the decadent chocolate, coconut, and pecan dessert originated in Germany. Hence the name German chocolate cake, right?

However, the popular dessert isn't from Germany at all. Instead, it originated in the country that loves it the most: America. So why is it called German chocolate cake? We found out.

What is German Chocolate Cake?

German chocolate cake is a layered chocolate cake (usually with two to three layers) that's traditionally made with sweet baking chocolate and buttermilk. It's filled and topped with a frosting made from pecan, coconut, and evaporated milk.

Where Did German Chocolate Cake Originate?

Even though the cake is called German, it wasn't brought over from Germany. Instead, it originated in Dallas, Texas, in 1957 — but, just like the cake, its history is much richer than that.

German chocolate cake's story dates back even further to the 1850s when a baker named Samuel German created a sweet baking chocolate. He developed the new chocolate with a higher sugar content for Baker's Chocolate — which, by the way, is also not called "Baker's" because it makes chocolate for bakers, but rather because its founder was named James Baker. The chocolate company named German's creation "German's Sweet Chocolate" after him.

Almost a century later in 1957, The Dallas Morning News published a recipe for "German's Chocolate Cake." The recipe was credited to Mrs. George Clay, a Dallas resident, who named the cake that because it utilized German's Sweet Chocolate.

The recipe became so popular that other publications started running it and Baker's Chocolate's sales began to soar. It's believed that through all the various publications of the original recipe, the apostrophe 's' got lost along the way. Thus came the belief that the dessert originated in Germany.

Apparently, the idea that German chocolate cake was a German favorite became so ubiquitous that even President Lyndon B. Johnson believed it to be true. He served the cake to German Chancellor Ludwig Erhard at a luncheon in 1963, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Baker's Chocolate, which is now owned by Kraft Heinz, still makes and sells German's Sweet Chocolate. However, many German chocolate cake recipes of today don't call for sweet baking chocolate. Some recipes only use cocoa powder, while some use baking chocolate but with a different sugar content than German's — sometimes semi-sweet or unsweetened.

If you want a traditional German chocolate cake like Mrs. Clay's, look for recipes that include both sweet baking chocolate and buttermilk, like these: