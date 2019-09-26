How to Host a Fall Dinner Party on a Budget

Your wallet will thank you.

As the weather turns crisp and cool, we transition from backyard grilling to the slightly more sophisticated fall dinner party. But hosting one yourself can be daunting, especially when you're trying to stick to a budget. From decor, to party entertainment, to the menu (the most important part in our humble opinion) — small adjustments in these areas can lead to big savings and make it easier for you to host a get-together without overspending. Discover our top tips for hosting a fall dinner party on a budget, plus get top-rated recipes to add to your menu.

fall dinner party place setting Photo by Getty Images

11 Easy Tips to Host a Fall Dinner Party on a Budget

1. DIY the Decor

Make an impression without breaking the bank by putting together a DIY tablescape. The good news is, fall decor tends to be based around natural elements — so you can shop your local farmer's market or even your backyard or neighborhood for decor. Think dried leaves, fall branches, gourds, fresh cranberries, pine needles and acorns — all these elements can be arranged to make a beautiful centerpiece.

You may also use items you already have at home: mason jars, candle holders, glass vases, tea lights, and bowls. Homemade name cards are a nice personal touch that's especially helpful when your guests haven't met each other. Keep it simple, and remember to leave room on the table for food!

2. Set the Mood

Put together a playlist of background music to set the mood. It's completely free, and it can change the atmosphere of your party, and helps to break up any awkward silence or lulls in conversation. Keep it at a low volume during dinner, so that conversation can still take place. It also doesn't hurt to turn it off when the party's over, so those remaining guests can know it's time to leave.

3. Have a Potluck Party

A surefire way to cut down costs is to make it a potluck party. It also frees up time for you as the host to prepare your home for company. Make sure to tell each guest what type of dish you would like them to bring — so you don't end up with all desserts and no side dishes.

As the host you can provide the main, but your guests will probably be happy to contribute a simple side or dessert. A potluck is also a great option if you have any diet restrictions or picky eaters at your dinner party. If guests are bringing their own dishes, they'll always have something they will enjoy. Browse our entire collection of potluck recipes that travel well.

4. Borrow From Friends

When you're hosting a dinner party, you may be serving more people than you have tableware for. Rather than buying additional tableware or using plasticware, ask your guests to bring tableware, flatware, or glassware. Your guests who don't cook may appreciate the chance to contribute something other than food. Another big cost that can be shared among your party-goers is alcohol. People often feel uncomfortable showing up to a dinner party without a bottle of wine. Let your friends help you out! Your wallet will thank you.

5. Punch Bowls for the Win

While having a range of fine wines and a fully-stocked bar cart might sound like the makings for a great dinner party, it can seriously put a dent in your budget. Instead, try offering one signature drink or punch that can be enjoyed by everyone. It's nice to change it up from the usual bottle of merlot, and fall is the perfect time to incorporate seasonal flavors into your punch. And you'll save yourself some cash by only having to buy one type of alcohol. You can also try hot mulled wine or cider for a big batch of dinner party drinks while filling your home with warm and welcoming aromas at the same time.

Give these fall punch recipes a try:

6. Stay in Season

Plan your fall dinner party around what's in season. You'll notice that in-season produce is not only in higher supply, but also cheaper than out-of-season produce. If you're hosting a potluck-style party, let your guests know it's fall-themed and encourage them to use seasonal produce in their dishes. It's a fun (and cheap) way to stay on theme with every aspect of your dinner party. Fall brings a bounty of flavorful produce including (but not limited to): cranberries, sweet potatoes, apples, brussels sprouts, carrots, and winter squash. Put your fall produce on display with these top-rated recipes:

7. Ingredients: Less is More

You don't have to leave the grocery store with a full cart to have the makings for a good meal. When you're sticking to a budget, less is really more. Find recipes with a few quality ingredients that will go a long way. Make the seasonal produce the star of the show, and don't distract from it. Here are top-rated recipes with five or fewer ingredients that are perfect for a fall dinner party:

Main Dishes:

Side Dishes:

Desserts:

8. Head to the Deli

If you're planning to put together a cheese board for your party, buying pre-packaged meats and cheeses can really bust your budget. Instead, head to the deli counter for fresh meats and cheeses. Not only are the products at the counter cheaper than their pre-packaged counterparts, but going to the counter also allows you to get just what you need for the size of your gathering.

9. Keep Appetizers Simple

While starters are a good way to keep your guests entertained and feeling satisfied as they wait for the main course, it's easy to go overboard and leave no room in your budget for a stellar main dish. The main course should be the star, so keep simple if you choose to do starters.

For a fall dinner party, a bowl of Caramelized Spicy Pumpkin Seeds is enough for guests to munch on as they drink wine and catch-up with one another. Having simple finger food on the table when guests arrive will give them something to go for right when they walk in, without filling them up before the meal even begins. Try these super simple apps at your next dinner party:

10. Slow Cook Cheap Cuts

Rather than trying to wow your guests with the most expensive cuts, try going for cheaper cuts of meat — but cooking them the right way, so no one can tell the difference. Using a slow cooker can take even the cheapest cuts (think beef chuck roast or pork shoulder) and turn them into to tender, fall-off-the-bone main dishes. Whip up these meaty mains in your slow cooker for your next dinner party:

11. Go Vegetarian