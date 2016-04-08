It's a Beautiful Day for a Tea Party Brunch

These wholesome brunch ideas will also do justice to any of your special occasion celebrations.

If a certain royal wedding got you longing for a civilized afternoon of tea trays and finger foods, why not host a perfectly lovely tea party of your own? There are plenty of occasions when a tea party is exactly the right move: Mother's Day, bridal showers, baby showers, birthdays with your besties — they're all good reasons to indulge in tea and picture-perfect nibbles.

I'll share recipes and suggestions for food, drinks, and gracious touches to make your party complete, plus make-ahead tips to keep it on the easy side. You know, just in case you're fresh out of royal household help.

The Setting

According to the Tea Etiquette Guide, traditional tea is served in the afternoon. But rules are made to be broken, so let's turn this into a late morning/early afternoon tea party brunch.

If you have the space and the weather permits, hold the party outside. (Provide umbrellas for shade or advise everyone to wear lovely wide-brim hats.) Otherwise, bring the outdoors in with loads of cut flowers and branches.

Did Great Aunt Jane leave you her tea set? Dust it off and set it out. Or hit up a thrift store for random tea cups and saucers. No need to go all matchy-matchy.

For Pinterest-perfect displays, set out the food on trays and cake stands embellished with berries and edible blossoms.

Fruit Tart on Cake Stand Photo by Meredith

You'll also need:

Small plates

Teaspoons

Dessert forks (optional)

Cloth napkins

Tea: loose or bags

Tea strainer

Hot water

Brewed coffee

Milk

Sugar or honey

Thinly sliced lemons (not wedges) for the tea

Pretty Party Nibbles

This easy tea party menu is built around finger foods that can be eaten in one or two bites so you don't have to fuss with knives and forks. Looks count in tea party food, so play with garnishes to easily glam things up.

Savory Sandwiches

Tray of Tea Sandwiches Photo by Meredith

Try these sandwich ideas, pictured above.

Make-ahead tip: You can make sandwiches up to one day ahead of time. Spread the bread with a thin layer of butter to keep the toppings from making the bread soggy overnight, and wrap well with plastic wrap so the edges of the bread don't dry up.

Mini Quiches

In addition to the tea sandwiches, you should include at least one classic brunch-type dish on your menu. Mini quiches fit the bill beautifully, combining the cuteness of tea food and breakfast-ness of brunch food. As for what kind to make, it's easy to take a basic mini quiche recipe and change it up with a variety of add-ins to suit your tastes.

Make ahead tip: Bake and freeze ahead of time, then reheat at 350 degrees F (176 degrees C) for 10 to 15 minutes.

Mini Quiches Photo by Meredith

Sweet Scones

There's an unwritten rule that it's just not tea without scones. Don't bother fact-checking, though, because it's unwritten. To be in compliance, you'll want your menu to include sweet, biscuit-like scones with plenty of jam and butter or clotted cream. Be sure to cut them smaller than usual because you'll be serving several other tea tidbits as well.

Make-ahead tip: Scones can be baked and frozen ahead of time. Reheat on a lined baking sheet in a 350 degrees F (176 degrees C) oven for about 5 minutes or so. Watch Chef John make classic Scottish scones with currants.

Dainty Desserts

When you're trying to figure out what to serve, a good rule of thumb is to ask yourself, "What would a princess eat?" Here are a few lady-like answers in the dessert category.

Mini Coconut Cupcakes with Passion Fruit Icing Photo by Allrecipes Magazine

Tea and Other Beverages

Offer an array of bagged or loose leaf teas to choose from. Popular varieties include black teas such as Earl Grey, English Breakfast, and Darjeeling; scented Oolong teas such as jasmine and green teas; and herbal teas such as peppermint and chamomile. Read all about how to brew tea.

Tea Cups Milk and Sugar Photo by Meredith

When the weather calls for something more chilled and refreshing, turn to frosty pitchers of iced tea as well as lemonade and sangria.

Make-ahead tip: Freeze the fruit, flowers, and juices to use as stunning ice cubes. (Be sure the flowers you use are organic and edible.) These floral ice cubes, for example, are perfect! Watch the video to see how easy they are to make.

If you're serving a big bowl of punch, pretty it up with fruits, flowers, or herbs frozen in a gorgeous ice ring.

Tea Party Favors

Take-homes are a thoughtful way to help your guests extend the pleasures of the day. These gift ideas range from no-brainer to downright crafty.

If you're baking cookies for tea, bake a few more and package them up as sweet reminders.

Make and label a custom tea blend, and wrap it up along with a tea strainer. Try instant Chai Tea Mix, or Orange Spice Tea Mix, or Friendship Tea.

Use permanent fabric dye to stamp a plain cotton tea towel with a whimsical design. It's a gift that keeps on giving every time they use it.

