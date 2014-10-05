How to Make Homemade Pot Pies
As soon as the weather goes from blistering to blustery, this favorite comfort food really seems to hit the spot. And with all the ingredient possibilities — chicken, beef, turkey, and more — finding a pot pie you like will be as easy as...well, you know. Read on for tips to make homemade pot pies from scratch, and scroll down to learn how to make a pot pie without an oven.
Related: 20 Favorite Pot Pies
How to Make a Pot Pie
Pot Pie Fillings
Pot pies are usually made of a mixture of ingredients such as meats and vegetables held together with a gravy or sauce, and baked in a large pie dish or individual ramekins. Use these tips to make pot pie fillings:
- Raw onions and firm vegetables such as carrots and celery should be sautéed for at least 5 minutes to give them a head start on cooking. They will finish cooking as your pot pie bakes.
- To make a simple sauce for your pot pie, sprinkle flour on the sautéed vegetables and cook for a few minutes more, then whisk in broth and cook until the sauce thickens. Adding a little cream will enrich the sauce.
- Meats should be fully cooked before going into the pot pie mixture. This is why pot pies are ideal for using up leftover meats and vegetables.
Get the recipe: Homemade Chicken Pot Pie
How to Make Crust for Pot Pie
Pot pies can be double-crust pies with the filling completely enclosed in pastry crust, or they can simply baked with the crust on top.
- Double crust pies should be blind-baked (pre-baked) for a few minutes to keep the bottom crust from getting soggy.
- Top crusts can be made of pastry dough, puff pastry, biscuits, mashed potatoes, or even mashed cauliflower for a low-carb version.
- If you are using puff pastry, be sure to thaw it out before using.
- To make your crust bake up golden brown and shiny use a pastry brush to apply an egg wash (an egg beaten with a tablespoon of water or milk) on the top pot pie crust.
- If you're using a pastry dough crust, cut a slit in the top of the crust so steam can escape.
How Long to Bake Pot Pies
Baking temperatures and times will vary depending on the recipe you use, the topping on the pie, and whether you're making one large pie or several small pies. In general, a pot pie with a pastry dough crust will bake at 425 degrees F (220 degrees C) for 30 to 35 minutes.
Pot Pie for One, Please
Pictured: Chicken Pot Pie IX
Kids love it when they get something all to themselves, so try preparing smaller, individual pot pies. These are perfect for those nights when family members are eating dinner at different times.Note: for these smaller versions, simply bake until the top crust is brown and the filling is bubbly.
Try this recipe for Catha's Individual Turkey Pot Pies
Pot Pie Shortcuts
- Use leftover meat and canned or frozen veggies.
- Canned soup makes a quick and convenient pot pie sauce.
- Refrigerated pie dough and biscuits, frozen puff pastry, and leftover mashed potatoes are quick and easy top crusts.
Did You Know?
- The first frozen pot pie was made in 1951.
- A pot pie used to be made in an actual pot lined with crust, but the crust was never actually eaten — it was just meant to keep the filling from tasting like the iron pot.
- Two of the earliest recipes (in 1839) with the words ″pot pie" in them were actually made with fruit — apple and peach.
Explore our complete collection of Pot Pie Recipes.