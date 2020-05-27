Homemade Podcast Episode 2: Aarti Sequeria on Tacos, Tadka, and Taking Your Time in the Kitchen

Aarti Sequeira traces her career as a cook back to a time when, new to Los Angeles, she spent hours in her kitchen working through recipes from The Joy of Cooking. It's a fitting start for someone who brings an unmistakable joy to cooking — and competing. Sequeira won The Next Food Network Star in 2010 and has competed on a handful of cooking shows since. Whatever the circumstances, this cook knows how to keep her chin up. While hunkered down during the COVID-19 outbreak, Sequeira has shown her Instagram followers how to spin pantry staples into delicious globally-inspired meals. As for her time off camera? Find Sequeira in the kitchen with music on, hard seltzer in hand. If that's not joy, we don't know what is.

In this episode of Homemade, Sequeira joins Martie Duncan to chat about cooking with moms, shopping for spices online, and the Indian cooking technique that brings big flavor to everything from rotisserie chicken to sweet potatoes. Listen to Homemade on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and everywhere podcasts are available.

About Aarti Sequeira

Born in Mumbai, Aarti Sequeira grew up in Dubai before moving to the United States. She graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and went on to work as a news producer for CNN. She filmed her first cooking show at home with the help of her husband and their friends. A natural on camera, Sequeira appeared on the sixth season of The Next Food Network Star and won. Aarti Party premiered on Food Network in 2010. She's since appeared on cooking shows like Guy's Grocery Games, Cutthroat Kitchen, Chopped All-Stars, and Cooks vs. Cons. Sequeira has also shared her flair for Indian and Middle Eastern food in her cookbook, Aarti Paarti. She lives in North Carolina with her husband and two daughters.