The Best Holiday Products at Aldi This Month

Ok, so you might still have Thanksgiving leftovers in your fridge, but that doesn't take away from the fact that it's officially the holiday season. Because this time of year is always extremely busy, it's better to plan your holiday meals and grocery lists ahead of time. That's why Aldi shares its monthly product offerings early, so you can get a head start on that stressful holiday prep.

This month, in addition to its regular December Aldi Finds, Aldi has new seasonal products and holiday-themed Finds rolling out. You'll see things like desserts, breakfast bread, pasta dishes, charcuterie board supplies, and wine, perfect for your holiday celebrations.

Remember, most of these items are only available while supplies last, so if you want to snag these amazing products, you'll have to head to your local Aldi as soon as they hit shelves. So add them to your grocery list today!

The Best Holiday Items at Aldi This Month

Benton's Fudge Coated Peppermint Cremes

Aldi

What are the holidays if not a time to indulge in decadent chocolate and peppermint-flavored foods? More specifically, indulge in these fudge-covered peppermint cremes. The cookies are coated in dark chocolate and peppermint sprinkles with a layer of peppermint creme on the inside. Each box is $3.49 and will be available all winter season long starting December 3.

Winternacht Hot Cocoa Melting Chocolate Snowman

Aldi

You'll have a hard time finding a cuter hot cocoa bomb than this white chocolate melting snowman. Pop the friendly-looking snowman into hot milk and watch as he dissolves into a puddle of dark chocolate drops and marshmallows. Grab a hot cocoa snowman for everyone in your household for $1.99 on December 3.

Specially Selected Christmas Tree Brioche

Aldi

There's no need to break out your breadmaking skills when you can just buy these festive-shaped brioche loaves. Choose from a Christmas tree brioche in chocolate chip or vanilla cream flavors or a star brioche with a patisserie cream filling. No matter which you choose, this sweet bread will make a great addition to your breakfast table. Pick up a loaf for $6.99 beginning December 7.

Reggano Christmas Shaped Pasta

Aldi

Pasta, but make it festive. Add some holiday cheer to your favorite pasta dish with this shaped multicolored pasta. The red, green, and yellow macaroni is shaped like Santa Claus, reindeer, and Santa's sleigh. Each bag costs $2.69 and will hit shelves on December 7.

Priano Christmas Gnocchi

Aldi

On Christmas Day who wouldn't want to eat gnocchi shaped like Santa hats, mittens, stars, and trees? We know we would. And now we can with this frozen Christmas gnocchi from Aldi. The gnocchi comes in two varieties: potato gnocchi (mittens, Santa hats, and stars) and spinach gnocchi (trees). The 26.5-ounce bags are ready in 10 minutes and come with suggested sauce options that pair with the pasta. Choose your gnocchi shape and grab a bag (or a couple of bags) for $4.19 on December 7.

Benton's Pecan Meltaways

Aldi

Pecan meltaways — also known as Italian wedding cookies — are a classic holiday cookie. If you don't feel like making them but would still like to add them to Santa's plate of Christmas cookies, you can buy a container at Aldi this year. Choose from a 16-ounce container of butter pecan meltaways or chocolate chip meltaways. Both containers cost $9.99 each and will become available on December 7.

Cakebites Elf on the Shelf Christmas Cake Bites

Aldi

If your kiddos love their Elf on the Shelf, they'll love these red and green Christmas cake bites that feature the Scout Elf. The cake bites have red and green sprinkles, layers of colorful vanilla cake, vanilla icing, and vanilla cream — and each package comes with a spot for your child's elf to write them a message. The four-count box costs $3.98 and will be on shelves starting December 7.

Sundae Shoppe Holiday Character Pops

Aldi

Ice cream pops shaped like our favorite holiday icons? We're sold already. And that's before we saw the low $2.39 price tag. The ice cream pops come in three flavors including a caramel, chocolate, and strawberry reindeer; a vanilla and white chocolate Christmas tree; and a strawberry and vanilla snowman. We'll be grabbing a box of each on December 7.

Specially Selected Assorted Premium Salami

Aldi

Every holiday party needs a little charcuterie board action, right? This season, you can stock up on dry salami in four different flavors for just $4.29 each. Aldi is selling Genoa, Pinot Grigio, Sopressata, and Chianti salamis for a limited time starting December 9.

Palazzo Nobile Red Blend

Aldi

Looking for a red wine to serve during holiday dinner? Look no further than this red blend from Palazzo. At just $5.99 per bottle, you can't beat the price. A red blend is always a safe bet for those red wine drinkers in your life! The wine is available on December 21, so grab some before they sell out.