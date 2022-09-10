5 Crave-Worthy High-Protein Lunch Box Snacks

These high-protein additions to a brown-bag lunch, salad bowl, or bento box help keep afternoon hunger pangs at bay.

Open packages of snacks — pistachios, yogurt, tuna, chips and edamame beans — on an orange surface.

Open packages of snacks — pistachios, yogurt, tuna, chips and edamame beans — on an orange surface.

Whether you are headed back to the office or your kids are back and school, it's that time of year to seek out creative lunch box solutions. When it comes to protein-packed snacks, we've got you covered with these easy-to-pack ideas.

Wonderful Chili Roasted Shelled Pistachios

Two bags of Wonderful Chili Roasted Shelled Pistachios with some of the nuts coming out of the top of one of the bags Credit: Photo: Jason Donnelly; Prop Styling: Sue Mitchell

There's no need to work for your protein fix. These pistachios come already shelled, and ¼ cup gets you 10 percent of your daily protein need. Pro tip: Make a half-and-half mixture of these with honey-roasted pistachios for a sweet-heat combo. $4 per 2.25-oz. pouch

Stonyfield Organic Strawberry Beet Whole Milk Yogurt Pouches

A Stonyfield Organic Strawberry Beet Whole Milk Yogurt Pouche with the lid twisted off Credit: Photo: Jason Donnelly; Prop Styling: Sue Mitchell

Little ones won't realize it, but these squeezable yogurts sneak in some vegetables. And adults will dig them, too. Tart but sweet, each pouch boasts live, active cultures and 5 grams of protein. Try all three flavors, and be sure to keep them chilled. $6.50 per four-pack

Wilde Chicken & Waffles Protein Chips

A bag of Wilde Chicken and Waffles Protein Chips with chips exploding out of the top of the bag Credit: Photo: Jason Donnelly; Prop Styling: Sue Mitchell

Move over potato chips. These sweet-and-salty snackers are made from real chicken breast and pack 10 grams of protein per 20 chips. Add to your favorite soup or deli sandwich for serious crunch. $5 per 2.25-oz. bag

Starkist Tuna Creation in Sriracha or Jalapeño

Rice bowls, lettuce cups, and tortilla wraps get a bold flavor lift when you add protein-packed tuna. Plus, the foil pouches mean you can just tear and eat for a whopping 14 grams of protein at lunchtime. $2 per 2.6-oz. pouch

The Only Bean Sriracha Crunchy Roasted Edamame Beans

A package of The Only Bean Sriracha Crunchy Roasted Edamame Beans with some of the beans falling out Credit: Photo: Jason Donnelly; Prop Styling: Sue Mitchell