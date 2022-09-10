5 Crave-Worthy High-Protein Lunch Box Snacks
Whether you are headed back to the office or your kids are back and school, it's that time of year to seek out creative lunch box solutions. When it comes to protein-packed snacks, we've got you covered with these easy-to-pack ideas.
Wonderful Chili Roasted Shelled Pistachios
There's no need to work for your protein fix. These pistachios come already shelled, and ¼ cup gets you 10 percent of your daily protein need. Pro tip: Make a half-and-half mixture of these with honey-roasted pistachios for a sweet-heat combo. $4 per 2.25-oz. pouch
Stonyfield Organic Strawberry Beet Whole Milk Yogurt Pouches
Little ones won't realize it, but these squeezable yogurts sneak in some vegetables. And adults will dig them, too. Tart but sweet, each pouch boasts live, active cultures and 5 grams of protein. Try all three flavors, and be sure to keep them chilled. $6.50 per four-pack
Wilde Chicken & Waffles Protein Chips
Move over potato chips. These sweet-and-salty snackers are made from real chicken breast and pack 10 grams of protein per 20 chips. Add to your favorite soup or deli sandwich for serious crunch. $5 per 2.25-oz. bag
Starkist Tuna Creation in Sriracha or Jalapeño
Rice bowls, lettuce cups, and tortilla wraps get a bold flavor lift when you add protein-packed tuna. Plus, the foil pouches mean you can just tear and eat for a whopping 14 grams of protein at lunchtime. $2 per 2.6-oz. pouch
The Only Bean Sriracha Crunchy Roasted Edamame Beans
Spice up soups or salads with these crunchy soybeans. One-third cup of this roasted snack provides 13 grams of protein. If chile heat isn't your thing, reach for the sea salt flavor instead. $1.50 per 0.9-oz. pouch