Pudding and Candy Team Up in These New Hershey's Colliders Desserts
I'm too old to trick-or-treat, but that doesn't mean I'm not stuck with the need to binge some candy every year when October rolls around. I'm always excited to branch out and try new sugary treats, which is why Hershey's new line of Colliders is at the top of my grocery list.
The treats, which are described as a "refrigerated dessert," are just mysterious enough to entice me. They come in three styles: Twisted, which is a vanilla dessert topped with pieces of Reese's, Hershey's, or Heath; Chopped, which comes in Reese's, Hershey's Chocolate, and Hershey's S'more flavors; and Layered, which features Reese's, York, and Rolo flavored "creamy dessert" topped with a layer of rich, chocolate topping.
Just as the category "refrigerated dessert" suggests, Colliders will be available in the refrigerated section at national grocery stores starting in 2021. Until then, I'll be trying to figure out what exactly this dessert is. My best guess, based on the photos on the package, is that Collider's closest relation is pudding, which I am certainly not mad at.