These Protein-Packed Chocolate Pudding Pops Have a Surprising Ingredient

Ready for a recipe that sounds too crazy to be true? We recently stumbled across a protein-loaded chocolate pudding from keto blogger Maria Emmerich and were too curious to not give it a try. Here's the catch: This chocolate pudding is made with 10 (yes 10!) hard-boiled eggs. However, you'd never know.

Created for her son who didn't like eggs at a young age, Emmerich came up with a way to disguise the budget-friendly protein source in a delicious dessert. While the original recipe was for chocolate pudding, she also recommends taking the chocolatey treat one step further and turning it into fun, personal-sized pops using popsicle molds. According to the creator, these pops are even Halle Berry approved!

We gave this unique recipe a try to see if we could detect the secret ingredient and were shocked at how tasty the fudgy pops turned out. The pudding was thick, silky, and sweet and had a surprisingly smooth texture. In fact, watching the hard boiled eggs disappear into the chocolate pudding swirl was almost like magic. The coconut milk offered a creamy consistency and subtly sweet flavor, while the cocoa powder masked any trace of boiled eggs. A little sweetener was all you needed to mask any savory notes.

Yes, we know it sounds a little insane, but when you think about it, most desserts (especially your favorite baked goods) have eggs in them in many different forms. In fact, most pudding recipes use eggs as the thickening agent, they're just usually mixed in raw and then the whole mixture is cooked over the stove then chilled until set. So this is a nice time saver as well — you can even use store-bought, pre-peeled hard boiled eggs to make this recipe super easy.

After two hours in the freezer, the finished fudgsicles turned out creamy and delicious. Perfect for a snack or dessert, the satisfying treat tastes indulgent and is so satisfying, too.

You can easily change up the flavor of these pops with the addition of coffee, peppermint extract, or peanut butter. Or, finish them off with chocolate chips or sprinkles before freezing for even more fun. Make them ahead for an easy, grab-and-go snack, dessert, or even breakfast. Your kids (or friends) will never have to know.

How to Make Hard-Boiled Egg Chocolate Pudding Pops