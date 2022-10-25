Gwyneth Paltrow recently shared her easy breakfast recipe that may have won over now-husband Brad Falchuk: her "boyfriend breakfast" frittata.

"When we were dating, we started this tradition of me cooking him breakfast every Saturday morning," she tells Vogue in a fun, instructional video. "I would come up with all of these really creative breakfasts. I called them boyfriend breakfasts."

While the original purpose is certainly a cute story — this frittata deserves to be served to more than just Falchuk and the boyfriends of the world.

How to Make Gwyneth Paltrow's 5-Ingredient Frittata

Paltrow says that this five-ingredient frittata was one of her favorite recipes. And for good reason: it comes together quickly, is big enough to feed a crowd (or can easily be doubled), and tastes delicious.

Whether you're starting your own Saturday morning breakfast tradition or looking for an easy meal to throw together during the stressful holiday hosting season, this is the perfect recipe. Plus, it's made with mostly ingredients you already have in your house, so no need to run to the grocery store during peak holiday shopping time. What more could you ask for?

Bailey Fink

Boyfriend Breakfast Frittata Recipe

Ingredients:

1/2 onion, sliced

1 potato, cubed

5-6 slices turkey bacon

1/2 package of spinach

10-12 eggs

Butter

Salt

Pepper

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 375°F (190 degrees C). Add onions and about 1 tablespoon of butter to a skillet over medium heat. Cook onions, stirring occasionally, until caramelized, about 30 minutes. While the onions cook, fill a medium pot with water and bring to a boil. Once boiling, add cubed potatoes and salt and cook until fork tender, about 10 minutes. Drain potatoes and allow to dry slightly. While the potatoes boil, add turkey bacon to a pan over medium-low heat and cook until just crispy, about 8 minutes. Add potatoes and bacon to the onions and stir together to meld the flavors. Add spinach and allow to wilt. Crack eggs into a bowl and whisk together. Transfer potato-onion mixture to a frittata pan and cover with eggs. Top with salt and pepper. Bake in the preheated oven until eggs are set, about 12 minutes.

The Frittata Verdict

Okay, there are a lot of dirty dishes involved — and my kitchen doesn't magically clean itself like Paltrow's does in the video. However, I was pleasantly surprised at how quickly everything came together. The ingredients basically cook all at once, so they're ready to go at roughly the same time.

Paltrow's frittata cooked in 12 minutes, however, mine took nearly 50 minutes to fully set. She does say that every oven is different — and I didn't have the fancy roaster pan she used, so I went with the next best thing: a round cake pan.

Because my pan was smaller circumference-wise and deeper, that likely led to my longer frittata cooking time. After 12 minutes, I would have had a runny mess in the middle.

In terms of flavor, I was actually blown away at how good the frittata was — and not, like, only good if you douse it with hot sauce, but actually good on its own. The caramelized onions really add a nice depth of flavor and the potatoes add a lot of heartiness to the dish.

Truly the only downside to this recipe is that you have to wash four large pots and pans, but I think it's worth it for a delicious big-batch meal that will definitely please your holiday crowd. Prepping the ingredients ahead of time would save on time and cleanup as well. There's no reason you couldn't cook the onions, potatoes, and bacon ahead so it is simple and quick to reheat them in the frittata pan with the spinach, then just add the eggs for more efficient meal-time assembly.

We have to give it up to the boyfriend breakfast here. A frittata for the win. Geez, is there anything Gwyneth Paltrow can't do?