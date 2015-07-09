The Manly Man's Guide To Drinking Rosé

Rosé, it's the quiche of wines in some men's minds. But learning to love it is just a simple two-step process.
By Carl Hanson Updated June 04, 2021
Step 1. Get Over Yourself

Rosé is made from red wine grapes. It's lighter in color and body because the juice is pulled off the grape skins early. It's the compromise that let's you "drink red" in the summer heat. So if it helps, think red, as you drink pink. There's nothing to fear.

Hey, look here. Pink's working for these firefighters from North Carolina.

Step 2. Drink the Wine

Seriously, it's time. It's fine. Drink the wine.

If you must, before daring a stunt like sipping pink wine in public, start out with baby steps. Pour yourself a glass of rosé in the privacy of your own home. Start in the garage. Then move to your Man Cave. Then the living room. The kitchen. And finally, the backyard (the grill will be there to comfort you). Then introduce fellow human beings into the equation. You might also begin with darker shades of rosé and gradually progress to lighter shades of pink.

The thing is, rosé is super refreshing, and you can drink it nice and cold. Plus, rosé pairs with just about everything you'll be eating this summer. So don't deny yourself the pleasure just because you're carrying around a Y chromosome. Make the Y stand for YES, and reach for rosé!

Here are some summer foods to pair with your new favorite summertime wine:

Grilled Chicken with Herbs

Rave Review: "This was fantastic," says Ruth. "Very flavorful, and a health conscious recipe. It's great to have healthy options that taste great too!"

Photo by Nicolette

Actually Delicious Turkey Burgers

Rave Review: "Amazingly tasty," says BYRF. "The flavor and texture are perfect for meatloaf, burgers, or meatballs. Definitely worth trying this recipe."

Photo by Dianne

Grilled Salmon

Rave Review: "This one is the BEST, and it encourages me to eat more salmon," says RetiredFA. "Easy to make, too."

Photo by hungryallweighs

Grilled Chicken Taco Salad

Rave Review: "This is fantastic," says Ida Combine. "It is a beautiful salad. I wouldn't change one thing. I served it with Vegetarian Mexican-Inspired Stuffed Peppers for a very filling healthy meal."

Photo by Stirring up Trouble

Caprese Salad with Grilled Flank

Rave Review: "This is a quick, flavorful dish," says Lauri B. "Perfect for a warm weekday dinner. Just add some grilled peaches and bread and everyone is happy!"

Photo by Molly

Pork Chops with Fresh Nectarine Salsa

Rave Review: "Loved the flavors of this salsa," says Jennifer B. "It is so light and fresh and summery. I used a different pork rub, but kept the salsa exactly the same. Bet it tastes great on chicken, too."

Photo by Unruly Bliss

Argentinean Skirt Steaks

Rave Review: "Awesome recipe," says sailracers. "Tasted great and will definitely make again. Used Traci's Adobo Seasoning. Made extra to try on different meats."

Photo by Meredith

Grilled Portobello With Basil Mayonnaise Sandwich

Rave Review: "I love the basil mayo," says melissacooks. "And the portobello tasted better than a regular burger!"

Photo by

Steve's Bodacious Barbecue Ribs

Rave Review: "I made this rib recipe in my smoker," says jdub717. "I didn't tell my kids how easy it was. They thought I was a magician."

Photo by KGora

Momma Pritchett's Grilled Pork Chops and Apple-Pear Topping

Rave Review: "A delicious taste," says IO. "The spicy ingredients blend beautifully with the sweet fruit."

Photo by Valerie's Kitchen

Grilled Marinated Shrimp

Rave Review: "At first I was skeptical about the amount of hot sauce this recipe calls for," says KYORCHID. "But it turned out to be excellent. The flavors complemented the shrimp without overpowering it."

Photo by jrbaker

Grilled Chicken with Rosemary and Bacon

Rave Review: "LURVE it," says Scotdog. "We are constantly grilling and this was super easy, and really tasty!"

Photo by Milly Suazo-Martinez

Grilled Chicken Salad with Seasonal Fruit

Rave Review: " Delicious," says HAPPY2SCRAP. "This is great for those nights when you need a quick dinner without sacrificing taste. It is also a very forgiving recipe. I've substituted dry-roasted peanuts or almonds for the pecans and sliced mango in place of the strawberries."

Photo by Maisan Djuhadi

Shish Tawook Grilled Chicken

Rave Review: "This was fantastic," says Kelsey. "We served these with the yogurt dipping sauce, and ate sandwich style with pitas (also added diced tomatoes). What a light and refreshing meal."

Photo by Holiday Baker

Want more? Check out our complete collection of BBQ & Grilling Recipes.

