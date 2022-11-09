Guy Fieri's Secret Ingredient for Stuffing Will Change Your Thanksgiving Meal

The biggest food holiday of the year is approaching, so we're gearing up for the cooking marathon that is Thanksgiving dinner. If you're like us, you're probably trying to keep the holiday stress at bay by planning your Thanksgiving menu early.

Luckily for you (and us), Guy Fieri shared his secret ingredient for making mind-blowing stuffing that everyone at your festive table will love — and it's an ingredient you can find at almost any store.

The Secret Ingredient in Fieri's Stuffing

The key to any good meal, according to Fieri, is using quality ingredients. In stuffing, it's all about the bread. His bread of choice? Hawaiian sweet rolls.

"We call it a sweet roll. It's soft, it's fluffy, it's got a little sweetness to it, but it pairs well anywhere," the chef and longtime TV host said in an interview with Allrecipes. "One year, somebody left a bag [of sweet rolls] open. I took the rolls out, dried them out a little further, cut them into cubes, and incorporated them into my stuffing."

So you're telling us that the subtly sweet flavors of Hawaiian bread in stuffing will take us to Flavortown? Say no more.

No matter what stuffing recipe you use, simply replace the bread with a package of Hawaiian sweet rolls or a loaf of Hawaiian sweet bread. And, ta-da! You've got the easiest stuffing ingredient that will have your guests begging for the recipe.

Fieri's Tips for Making Stuffing Ahead of Time

In addition to this genius tip about bread, Fieri also shared his tricks for early Thanksgiving prep, which includes preparing the stuffing ahead of time.

A few days before the holiday, you can, of course, cube up your bread to let it dry out. Fieri also recommends making stock and getting your mise en place (all your ingredients) together. The stock is key to ensuring your stuffing doesn't dry out — and the mise en place will save you so much time on Thanksgiving morning.

To prep your stuffing, chop up your veggies, measure out your dry ingredients, and combine and set aside any necessary spices. Then when you're ready to stuff your bird or bake your stuffing (technically now "dressing") separately, the ingredients can easily be thrown together.

What about any leftover stuffing? Fieri has a use for that too.

His "Turkey Picnic Sandwich" recipe, which he developed for his partnership with King's Hawaiian, uses all your Thanksgiving leftovers (King's Hawaiian Sweet Rolls, stuffing, turkey, and cranberry sauce) to create tasty sliders.

Sure, the Thanksgiving turkey is typically the star of the show, but with this easy ingredient swap, your stuffing will be the real showstopper this year.