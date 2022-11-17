More Than 90,000 Pounds of Ground Beef Recalled Due to Foreign Matter Contamination

Tyson Fresh Meats, Inc., issued a recall for three ground beef products due to a possible foreign matter contamination on November 16. The recall impacts more than 93,000 pounds of raw ground beef distributed throughout Texas.

The ground beef products were recalled after customers complained about finding reflective "mirror-like" material inside the raw meat. However, there have not been any injuries or illnesses reported from consuming the beef.

All the recalled ground beef was produced on November 2 and most packages bear a best-by date of November 25. The following three products are a part of this recall:

10-pound Hill Country Fare Ground Beef 73% Lean / 27% Fat chubs with Best Before or Freeze By November 25, 2022

5-pound Hill Country Fare Ground Beef 73% Lean / 27% Fat chubs with Best Before or Freeze By November 25, 2022

5-pound H-E-B Ground Chuck Ground Beef 80% Lean / 20% Fat chubs

You'll know if your product is recalled if it has the establishment number EST. 245E on the seam. You can also find product label photos on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service's site.

If you have the recalled ground beef in your fridge or freezer, do not consume it. Instead, throw the meat away or return it to the place of purchase.

If you have any questions regarding the recall, you can contact Tyson Fresh Meats Consumer Hotline at 1-855-382-3101.