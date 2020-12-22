Did you forget butter or beef? These stores will have their doors open through the holiday.

These Grocery Stores Are Open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2021

Christmas is finally just about here, but if you haven't finished up your holiday grocery shopping yet, there's no reason to panic. Whether you need to pick up a last minute baking ingredient for the cookies or a garnish for the ham, there are stores that will be open all the way up until December 25.

Naturally, though, not everywhere you want to shop will be open this Christmas, as is the case pretty much every year. So with that in mind, here's a look at some of the grocery stores and convenience stores that should be open on Christmas Day if you need to quickly pop in and grab anything before your guests arrive.

Grocery Stores Open on Christmas Day 2021:

Acme: Some locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.; you can call your local store for hours.

Albertsons: Some locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; you can call your local store for hours.

Giant Food Store: Select locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; you can call your local store for hours.

Safeway: Some locations will be open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., but some may be closed; you can call your local store for hours.

Convenience Stores Open on Christmas Day 2021:

7-Eleven: Most locations are open 24/7, including Christmas Day.

Circle K: Most locations are open 24/7, including Christmas Day.

Cumberland Farms: Select locations will be open from 7 a.m. to midnight; you can call your local store for hours.

CVS: Most locations will be open from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. (but not the locations in Target); you can call your local store for hours.

Rite Aid: Most locations will be open regular hours, which can vary per location; you can call your local store for hours.

Sheetz: Most locations are open 24/7, including Christmas Day.

Speedway: Most locations are open 24/7, including Christmas Day.

Walgreens: Most locations will be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.; you can call your local store for hours.

Wawa: Most locations are open 24/7, including Christmas Day.

Grocery Stores Closed on Christmas Day 2021:

Aldi

BJ's Wholesale Club

Costco

Food Lion

The Fresh Market

Harris Teeter

H-E-B

Kroger

Publix

Ralphs

Sam's Club

Sprouts Farmers Market

Stop & Shop

Target

Trader Joe's

Walmart

Wegmans

Whole Foods

Winn-Dixie

Grocery Stores Open on Christmas Eve 2021:

In this case, it's probably better to do your last-minute shopping on Christmas Eve, but be aware many stores have reduced hours.

Aldi: All stores will be open but operating on reduced hours; you can call your local store for hours.

BJ's Wholesale Club: All locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Costco: Most locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; you can call your local store for hours.

The Fresh Market: All locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Giant Food Store: All locations will be until 7 p.m. and pickup closes at 2 p.m.

Harris Teeter: All locations will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

H-E-B: All locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., curbside pickup will be available until 7 p.m., and home delivery will be available until 6 p.m.

Kroger: Most locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; you can call your local store for hours.

Publix: Most locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; you can call your local store for hours.

Ralphs: Most locations will be open until 10 p.m.; you can call your local store for hours.

Sam's Club: All locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sprouts Farmers Market: All locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Stop & Shop: Most locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.; you can call your local store for hours.

Target: Most locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.; you can call your local store for hours.

Trader Joe's: All locations will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Walmart: Most locations will be open from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m.; you can call your local store for hours.

Wegmans: All locations will be open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Whole Foods: Most locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.; you can call your local store for hours.