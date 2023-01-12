You Can Help Choose the Next Grillo's Pickles Flavor—Here's How

Calling all pickle lovers: if you want to have a say in the next pickle flavor that you see on shelves, this is your chance. Grillo's Pickles, the maker of the fresh pickles you find in the refrigerated section of the grocery store, is hosting a flavor campaign for fans to vote for its newest pickle flavor.

This is Grillo's first-ever fan vote, which pits three pickle flavors against each other: Jamaican Jerk, Sweet & Spicy, and Lemon Pepper. The vote is on now on Grillo's website, all you have to do is choose the pickle chip flavor that you want to see produced nationwide.

Grillo's Pickles

You can cast extra ballots by liking and commenting on Grillo's Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok accounts letting them know which flavor is your favorite. Those social media votes won't be tallied until the online voting closes, but you can see which flavor is currently leading the pack on Grillo's site to determine if your chosen flavor needs some extra love.

The voting ends January 29 at 12 a.m. EST and the winning flavor will be announced in early February. After the tabulation, for the first time ever, the fan-voted Grillo's Pickles flavor will be manufactured and sold at any retailer that carries Grillo's in Spring 2023.

Grillo's new pickle chip flavor will join the already robust line-up of pickles, which includes spears, Thickles, Sandwich Makers, chips, and Pickle de Gallo.

What the heck are you waiting for? Get voting now!