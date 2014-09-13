Chicken Grilling Times

Here's how long to grill chicken so it's not overcooked or undercooked.
Chicken is one of the all-time most popular choices for grilling. This handy chart shows you how long to grill different cuts of chicken, including grilled whole chickens, grilled chicken breasts, grilled chicken thighs, and grilled chicken wings and drumsticks.

Chicken Grilling Time and Temperature Chart

Chicken and other poultry should be cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees F (75 degrees C). Keep in mind, clear juices are not always a good indicator of doneness. Depending on the age of the bird, juices might not run clear until it's overcooked. Also, as you see from the chart, boneless cuts of chicken cook faster than bone-in pieces of chicken.

Cut Method Heat Time Internal minimum temperature

Whole Broiler or Fryer

---

---

---

---

3 to 4 pounds

Indirect

Medium

60 to 75 minutes

165 degrees F (75 degrees C)

Whole Roasting Hen

---

---

---

---

5 to 7 pounds

Indirect

Medium

18 to 25 min./pound

165 degrees F (75 degrees C)

Capon

---

---

---

---

4 to 8 pounds

Indirect

Medium

15 to 20 min./pound

165 degrees F (75 degrees C)

Cornish Hens

---

---

---

---

18 to 24 ounces

Indirect

Medium

45 to 55 min./side

165 degrees F (75 degrees C)

Bone-In Breast

---

---

---

---

6 to 8 ounces

Direct

Medium/High

10 to 15 min./side

165 degrees F (75 degrees C)

Boneless Breast

---

---

---

---

4 ounces

Direct

High

6 to 8 min./side

165 degrees F (75 degrees C)

Legs or Thighs

---

---

---

---

4 to 8 ounces

Direct

Medium/High

10 to 15 min./side

165 degrees F (75 degrees C)

Drumsticks

---

---

---

---

4 ounces

Direct

Medium/High

8 to 12 min./side

165 degrees F (75 degrees C)

Wings

---

---

---

---

2 to 3 ounces

Direct

Medium/High

8 to 12 min./side

165 degrees F (75 degrees C)

A Note on Chicken Kebabs: Whether you're threading skewers with chicken breast or thigh meat, cook your chicken kebabs until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center reads at least 165 degrees F (75 degrees C).

