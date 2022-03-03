Why Do We Stuff Green Olives With Pimento?

Odds are, you've eaten dozens, perhaps hundreds of juicy, stuffed green olives in your lifetime. But in those many munches on the oily, briny fruit, you probably haven't stopped to consider why people are so keen on stuffing them with pimento peppers. They're attractive, sure, but do the orange-red batons serve a purpose?

We did some picking and digging to find out why green olives often come stuffed, and why pimento is the pepper of choice.

Why Are Green Olives Stuffed With Pimento?

The history behind stuffed green olives is fuzzy, but we do know that this delectable food has been around for quite some time. Indeed, stuffing olives dates back to the fruit's humble beginnings: Olives aren't intended to be eaten straight off the branch. While it might seem tempting to snack on a green olive right from the tree, they taste incredibly bitter and are actually considered inedible at this stage.

Once green olives are plucked from their tree, they are soaked in a salt water solution for about nine months, then rinsed many times. This process helps remove oleuropein and phenolic compounds, which will make olives more palatable. Some are then pitted, leaving a hole in the middle.

The first pimento-stuffed olives were created in the Provence region of France back in the 1700s. It's believed that the pimento, arguably the most popular olive stuffing, was used to cut the fruit's bitterness.

Then as today, the higher-end olives are often meticulously hand-stuffed while the lower-end-but-still-delicious green olives are usually stuffed by a machine.

So who gave the French the idea to use pimentos with their olives? Unfortunately, the answer isn't that clear0.

History will point to the idea of culinary expansion and taste bud exploration — but the simpler answer might be because it tastes good. One could also note that stuffing green olives with red pimentos gives them a more aesthetically pleasing look.

Pimentos and other stuffing options are considered a garnish, adding color and texture to snacking plates, charcuterie boards, and other spreads. But the French didn't stop at pimentos, and you shouldn't either.

Since its early days in France, the stuffed olive possibilities have expanded as palates are teased with flavors that complement the strong taste of the olive itself — anchovies, garlic, almonds, jalapeños, blue cheese, you name it.

So while the reasoning behind stuffed green olives might not be any sort of revelation, it's safe to say that they can be easily enjoyed without asking too many questions. Consider adding these tasty stuffed green morsels to your next tailgate party spread, charcuterie board, or snack list.