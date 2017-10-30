5 Tricks for Crispy Roasted Potatoes

There's just something about crispy roasted potatoes that always seems to hit the spot. With their crunchy outside and creamy inside, roasted potatoes make the perfect partner for a roast chicken, roast pork, or prime rib dinner.

Part of the comfort of this side dish is how quick and easy it is to cook, but it can be tricky to get perfectly roasted potatoes every time.

While you could opt for the air fryer route, getting crispy potatoes in the oven is just as easy — all it takes is a bit of technique. To get the secret to spectacular spuds, keep reading for our 5 tricks for crispy roast potatoes.

How to Make the Perfect Roast Potatoes

Air Fryer One-Bite Roasted Potatoes Credit: Yoly

1. Pick the right potatoes

The type of potatoes you cook with will significantly impact the crispy outcome. For the best result, you want to choose a starchy potato like Russets that will get a crunchy, crispy outside and fluffy, creamy inside when roasted. Other potatoes like Yukon Gold or red potatoes tend to have a softer skin when cooked, which might not crisp up the way you intend.

2. Use a scorching oven and a heavy pan

Instead of opting for a countertop appliance, all you need is a cast-iron skillet, heavy gratin dish, or a sturdy roasting pan and an oven set to 450 degrees F to make perfectly roasted potatoes. Cooking on high heat is the optimum temperature for a perfectly crisp exterior with a fully cooked interior.

3. Parboil the potatoes

While this may feel like an extra step, parboiling is crucial for the crispy potato process. Cut your potatoes into larges pieces, about 1 to 2 inches each. Add the potatoes to a large pot of salted water and boil for about 5 minutes. You can also add 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda to the salted water for an extra crispy effect. Be careful not to overcook the potatoes; they should be tender — not soft. When done, drain the potatoes very well and allow them to air-dry for 5 minutes before adding them to the roasting pan.

Using a fork to cut into boiled potatoes to test for doneness Credit: Meredith

4. Shake things up

Once the potatoes are cooled, transfer them to a separate saucepan with a lid and vigorously shake the potatoes in the pan. This roughens the edges of the potatoes and will ensure maximum crispiness when you roast them. This might seem small, but this is the most crucial step for getting perfectly crisp roasted potatoes.

5. Preheat the fat

While the potatoes parboil, add the oil or butter to the roasting pan, transfer it to the warm oven, and heat it for about 5 minutes before adding the potatoes. This allows the outside of the potatoes to crisp up nicely and not just absorb the cold fat when you put them in the oven.

When you put your potatoes into the preheated oil, they should sizzle. Baste the potatoes in the fat as you add them to the roasting pan or skillet. Then, place the potatoes in the oven and cook for 45-50 minutes.

