7 Gluten-Free Slow-Cooker Dinners

Oh, slow cooker, you make life so much easier for us! But for those of us who need slow cooker delciousness to also be gluten-free, that ease can be a little harder to come by. Or is it? Many beef-and-potato stew recipes are naturally gluten-free. But many recipes that seem gluten-free may contain some foods you'd never think would contain gluten (hello, soy sauce!). These seven top-rated, wildly delicious, gluten-free slow-cooker dinners appeal to gluten fiends and gluten-frees alike. Enjoy!

Jen79 gave this recipe by Moefunk04 five stars, and added a couple tweaks of her own: "I cooked this for four hours on low and then one and a half on high. My husband and I really enjoyed it."

slowcookerspanishbeefstew.jpg

Recipe creator CHARLEY357 says, "This recipe can be used with chicken, beef, pork and even venison. It freezes well, and can be made into burritos or tacos." So, just get yourself some corn tortillas and some Mexican food fixins, and you're in business!

charleysslowcookermexicanstylemeat.jpg

"This was a hit!" says Betsy of this recipe by Elena. "Super easy and very tasty. I threw in a couple of frozen chicken breasts rather than cooking them first and saved myself a step. (I shredded them towards the end.)"

slowcookerchickentortillasoup.jpg

"This was easy and delicious!" Says TRACI8878 of this recipe by MJWAGNER68. "I added a couple cloves of chopped garlic and a few dashes or Worcestershire sauce." Many reviewers also recommend adding the peppers at the end if you like them crisper. Make sure you substitute Tamari, gluten-free soy sauce, in place of the regular soy sauce this recipe calls for.

slowcookerpeppersteak.jpg

"A wonderful 'fix and forget' recipe that is easy and pleases just about everyone," says recipe creator Carla Joy. She suggests serving it "with rice or pasta, or even alone." Gluten-free tip: There are so many delicious gluten-free pasta options these days, so don't count out that pasta option just yet. You can always serve this over rice, though.

slowcookerlemongarlicchicken.jpg

"Delicious!" says Athena of this recipe by Stefani Ferguson. "The only thing I did differently was toss the raw beef in adobo saffron spices before browning it. Otherwise I followed the recipe to a tee. Definitely a new family favorite! Even my 2 year old loves it!" IMPORTANT NOTE: To go fully gluten-free, be sure to use corn tortillas rather than the flour ones the recipe calls for.

porkcahlupas.jpg

Use Tamari gluten-free soy sauce instead of regular soy sauce, and you'll have meal that "tastes like you got it at a Chinese restaurant," says recipe creator, leith123. Serve this over rice or rice noodles.

slowcookermongolianbeef.jpg