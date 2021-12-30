10 Hangover Cures From Around the World

British author P. G. Wodehouse once said that there are six varieties of hangover: "the Broken Compass, the Sewing Machine, the Comet, the Atomic, the Cement Mixer, and the Gremlin Boogie."

No matter which one is plaguing you, there are home cooks all over the world who have some terrific recipes to help set you right. The best, most beloved cures have some similarities, no matter where they're served:

Humble — If there were a Venn diagram of cheap eats, comfort food and good hangover eats, they'd definitely overlap.

It seems as though every country has a guaranteed pepper-upper for feeling better the morning after. Here are some of the world's most popular cures — no travel required.

All-American Hangover Helper

Hangover Helper on a plate with orange slices Credit: Happyschmoopies

Amanda Simon says, "This is a breakfast casserole perfect for curing any degree of hangover." The potatoes, sausage, eggs, and cheese are baked together into a one-pan dish that revives and restores.

Get the Recipe: Hangover Helper

British Fry-Up

Great British Fry Up Credit: Rick Matthews

"This is the version I make most weekends, especially if there are guests or I've over-indulged with drinks the night before," says Cate 83. "You can leave out anything you don't have and can include other ingredients such as black pudding, baked beans (the Heinz U.K. version) or even scrambled eggs."

Get the Recipe: Great British Fry Up

Canadian Poutine

Real Poutine in a white bowl Credit: AVB026

"An indulgence of fries, gravy and cheese" is NikkiJM's on-the-nose description of Canada's most beloved hangover-curing meal.

Get the Recipe: Real Poutine

French Cassoulet

Chef Johns Quick Cassoulet Credit: abapplez

This dish is a good choice when you need hearty food, but you need it quick. In Chef John's recipe, he says he speeds things up like this: "Chicken thighs replace the classic, and time-consuming, duck confit; canned beans replace dried; and bacon serves as a convenient substitute for other, more involved smoked pork options."

Get the Recipe: Chef John's Quick Cassoulet

Hawaiian Loco Moco

Chef John's Loco Moco Loco Moco | Credit: Chef John

"This cheap, filling bowl of goodness is the perfect solution," says Chef John. A classic comfort food for the 50th state, it starts with hamburger-topped rice that's covered with gravy, then topped by a fried egg.

Get the Recipe: Chef John's Loco Moco

Japanese Ramen

ramen noodle soup Credit: lutzflcat

Hard partiers throughout Japan know that ramen will be good for what ails you. "This soup is just very, very good," says Allrecipes community member dakota kelly. Rehydrate with the delicious broth, and perk yourself up with generous additions of soy sauce, chili oil and ginger.

Get the Recipe: Ramen Noodle Soup

Mexican Chilaquiles

"This is the classic breakfast to cure a hangover when menudo or birria are not available," says Cyber Pana, adding that it's "guaranteed to bring you back to life, but excellent any day of the week."

Get the Recipe: Jalisco-Style Chilaquiles

South Korean Haejangguk

Every region of Korea has a soup recipe that it claims does a great job of alleviating the effect of a hangover. Known as haejangguk, the literal translation is "soup to chase a hangover." Esther's Korean Bean Curd Soup, made with tofu and served with plenty of sliced green onions, is a good example of a hangover-chaser in a bowl.

USA Hangover Omelet

This egg dish is "designed for those mornings-after when you need a little boost to get your morning (or afternoon!) moving," says ally-gator. It offers "plenty of protein with just a hint of heat."

Get the Recipe: Gourmet Hangover Omelet

Thai Drunk Noodles

Drunk Noodles Credit: Linda T

Described by community member kayak as "not only good for a hangover but good for entertaining, too," this no-boil noodle dish features a simple savory sauce and some boosting protein in the form of egg and chicken.

Get the Recipe: Drunken Noodles