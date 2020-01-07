There's a New Girl Scout Cookie for 2020
Girl Scout Cookie season is here, and this year, the Girl Scouts of the USA is introducing a new cookie to the 2020 lineup: Lemon-Ups. The Girl Scouts describe these cookies as "crispy and sweet, glazed lemon cookies that feature baked-in messages inspired by the Girl Scout core mission." Frankly, this is a sweet we can't wait to eat.
The Lemon-Ups replace the Savannah Smiles, a lemon wedge cookie that was cool and crisp with a coating of powdered sugar. They also join the Lemonades, which are shortbread cookies with a lemon-flavored icing that were previously available. The two lemon cookies are available in select Girl Scout council markets, so no one will go without these tart cookies in 2020.
Official Girl Scout Cookie season runs from January to April, so you can expect your neighborhood Daisy or Brownie to come knocking soon. Stock up on a few boxes to help support the Girl Scouts' mission to teach girls business, leadership, and financial literacy skills, while also getting yourself a few cookies for when your sweet tooth strikes.
What's more, the Lemon-Ups have baked-in motivational, inspirational messages on the front, with eight phrases like "I am a leader" and "I am a go-getter." It's the perfect cookie to nosh on when you need a confidence boost, or a sweet something to remind you to be brave before heading out for a busy day at work (or a date!).
Girl Scout Cookies are awesome any time of year, especially when eaten plain, dunked in tea or warm drinks, or even crumbled up and sprinkled into yogurt, oatmeal, and more. And when paired with a nightcap, it's the perfect dessert. Think Thin Mints in spiked cocoa or Samoas with a delicious hot toddy — yum!
You can purchase Girl Scout Cookies from a registered Girl Scout in your community. You can also use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app on iOS or Android to find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you.
