Giada De Laurentiis' One-Pot Tomato Soup Risotto Is Our New Favorite Comfort Food

I don't know about you, but the second the cool weather hits, my Dutch oven is constantly at the ready to make soups, chilis, and other comfort food. So when I saw Giada De Laurentiis post her Tomato Soup Risotto recipe, I knew I'd be breaking out said Dutch oven immediately.

The Italian-American chef shared her easy, one-pot risotto recipe on her brand Giadzy's Instagram. It's a delectable cross between creamy, cheesy risotto and classic tomato soup — taking comfort food to a whole new level.

Plus, De Laurentiis' video shares some pretty awesome tips for making this risotto even easier. First, she uses canned Datterini tomatoes that she drains and mushes down in the pot to create a saucy, soupy texture. Then, she adds chicken broth straight from the carton — no heating required, which means you don't have to dirty a second pot (that's a huge win in my book).

De Laurentiis' adorable recipe demo, where she starts by completing what she calls "risotto reps," makes the risotto look incredibly simple. Sure, some of it may be Instagram video magic, but I'm here to tell you this recipe is actually a breeze and I will be making it multiple times this fall and winter season.

How to Make Giada Di Laruentiis' Tomato Soup Risotto

Bailey Fink

She doesn't give a ton of instructions or measurements in the video, but luckily, the full recipe can be found on the Giadzy site. The actual recipe has a few additional ingredients that you don't see De Laurentiis add — like two cloves of garlic, a shallot, and 1/2 cup of dry white wine.

I followed the recipe on her website because it gave those crucial extra details on how long to cook the risotto.

One thing to note: De Laurentiis uses Datterini tomatoes, which are sweet tomatoes the size of cherry tomatoes. Datterini tomatoes can be found at specialty stores — or Giadzy sells its own variety. However, because I didn't want to drive all over to find Datterini tomatoes, I just used San Marzano-style tomatoes instead since they're easier to find and also have a sweet flavor.

If you want to make this risotto, but don't have arborio rice, that's not a problem. You can use what De Laurentiis calls "pasta mista" instead, which is a mix of the little pieces of broken pasta at the bottom of every box. She also says you can break up pasta into small rice-sized pieces and use that too.

The Risotto Taste Test

I could only get out one word between shoveling bites of risotto into my mouth and that was: "wow."

Honestly, this recipe is incredibly simple to follow. Once you add the tomatoes, the rest of the ingredients go in one at a time. Even if you didn't prep anything beforehand, you'll have plenty of time to measure the wet ingredients and shred the cheese while the rice is absorbing all the liquid.

Plus, there aren't that many ingredients in the dish anyway — it really is manageable for even the busiest weeknight. De Laurentiis' risotto is great comfort food and it doesn't feel like just risotto or just soup — it's the perfect marriage between the two dishes. There aren't a lot of veggies or other sources of protein in there, so I'm not sure I'd always eat this on its own, but I imagine it'd be a great side for a grilled ham and cheese sandwich or another hot sandwich, or even a hearty salad.

Nutritiousness aside, there's just no way you can beat the simplicity and delicious flavors of this risotto. I already know I'll be making this Tomato Soup Risotto on rainy days, snowy days, cold days, sick days, or really just any day that ends in "y."