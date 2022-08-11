General Mills is Bringing Back 4 Nostalgic Cereals Just in Time for Halloween

One of them is hitting shelves for the first time in nearly a decade!

Remember when cereal was the only breakfast food you would consider eating? And not just any cereal, it had to be the sugar-infused stuff — the flavored flakes or puffs — that turned your milk into an unidentifiably-flavored, yet delicious liquid that was pure magic. Especially when consumed while watching Saturday morning cartoons. Fortunately, those nostalgic moments can be yours again because General Mills is bringing back four of its classic cereal flavors, just in time for Halloween.

In a recent press release, General Mills revealed they're bringing back four classic favorites from their Monsters Cereal line. Boxes of Franken Berry, Count Chocula, Boo-Berry and Frute Brute Monster Cereals are hitting store shelves as we speak. The eldest of the bunch, Count Chocula and Franken Berry were introduced back in 1971, and at the time, were the only chocolate- and strawberry-flavored cereals on the market. Boo-Berry arrived in late 1972 and Frute Brute in 1974. Count Chocula, Franken Berry, and Boo-Berry have all been available around this same time in recent years, but this is the first time in nearly a decade that Fruit Brute (a fruit-flavored cereal with marshmallow bits) has hit store shelves.

A box of Franken Berry cereal with new, modern monster artwork. Credit: General Mills

Whether or not the re-released cereals taste the same as those 70's classics, we can't say, but don't expect the box to be like you remembered. To sweeten this cereal story even more, General Mills hired renowned American artist KAWS, to give the monsters a new look. To accompany the re-release, each cereal box showcases a classic monster, but with some artistic flair from KAWS, who was inspired by his love for the cereal. Beyond art for the boxes, he also created a series of collectable prizes of the characters that will be available through an on-pack sweepstakes according to the press release.