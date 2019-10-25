This New Wall Oven Has a Built-in Air Fryer
Toaster ovens. Instant Pots. Air fryers. Countertop real estate is quite valuable these days, as more unique appliances claim our attention and kitchen space. Air fryers have been trending upward in popularity, largely due to how these high-heat appliances can create crispy or crunchy foods without a great deal of oil (or fat and calories).
But unless you're using your air fryer nightly, you might have a hard time justifying giving your limited space to a single-use appliance. And dragging it out of storage might be a bridge too far on a busy weeknight, even if you really want to make Air Fryer Meatloaf.
GE Appliance understands that push and pull, which is why their brand-new Café and GE Profile in-wall ovens will now feature air fryer technology.
How does the GE Air Fryer Oven Work?
An air fryer doesn't actually fry your food in oil. Instead, it works by circulating super-heated air around food so it crisps up the outside and cooks the inside.
"The benefit of an air fryer is that oil is replaced by a fan that blows hot air down onto the food, delivering a cleaner and healthier cooking experience with a crispy result that gives a great crunch," Paul Bristow, executive director of product management for built-in cooking at GE Appliances said in a statement.
That's right — you'll be able to crisp up fries or get sizzling skin on a batch of hot wings with the high-heat, rapid air movement technology that is air frying, but you'll be able to do it sans any extra gadgets in your kitchen.
Why is the GE Oven Air Fryer Different?
In addition to the air fryer capability of these ovens, you will also be dazzled by their seven-inch LCD touch controls, WiFi connectivity, and scan-to-cook technology so you can get more precise cooking.
But if you want this technology, you'll have to pony up some bills: The in-wall ovens with air fryers, which are available now, cost between $2,749 and $4,149, depending on the model and features you get. The Café oven is available in stainless steel; the Profile series oven is sold in stainless steel, black stainless, and black slate finishes.
Try these GE oven air fryer recipes:
Related: How to Clean Your Oven the Easy Way