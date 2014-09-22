How to Host a Game Night Party Like a Champ

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It's time to find out who plays well with others.

Break out the board games and gather the gang for an evening of friendly competition. We'll walk you through everything you need to know to host a winning game night, from your ultimate game night menu to the best games for crowds big and small, to party decoration ideas that'll put everyone in the mood to get their game on!

The Best Game Night Menu

two kinds of chili with an array of toppings Credit: Meredith

Even though the games are the reason for the gathering, let's be honest: the snacks are what can really make or break any party!

The best game night foods are easy to eat, are not too messy or greasy, and are best served at room temperature or in a slow cooker. If you're hosting game night over a mealtime, a top-your-own-chili bar is a brilliant option so everyone can customize their own bowl and go back for seconds (or thirds) as the action continues.

No matter what time of day (as long as no guests are allergic), you can't lose by setting bowls of flavored nuts or party mix on each game table. Try our top-rated Sweet, Salty, Spicy Party Nuts, Spicy Ranch Party Mix, or Spiced Nuts.

For desserts, try something you don't have to slice and serve (translation: fewer dishes to do later and less time away from the games!). Bar cookies or any of our 21 best cookie recipes of all time are perfect.

Ensure you have enough drinks to keep everyone in good spirits. A mix of juice or soft drinks, beer, wine, and water should please all of your players. Estimate two non-alcoholic drinks or one alcoholic drink per hour per person.

25 Board Games to Add to Your Collection

Before guests arrive, stock up on at least a few — or all 20 !— of these classic party games. Aim for a variety of time lengths (Pictionary tends to move quicker than Monopoly, for example) and focus areas (say, numbers vs. words). Invite guests to bring their own game if they have a favorite they'd like to introduce to the team.

Based on many family game nights, we think these timeless board games are worthy investments:

Apples to Apples ($28.93; amazon.com) Boggle ($11.97; walmart.com) Clue ($9.99; target.com) Jenga ($18.95; walmart.com) Life ($19.99; amazon.com) Loaded Questions ($17.79; target.com) Monopoly ($20.99; target.com) Pictionary ($12.99; amazon.com) Scattergories ($19.99; target.com) Scene It? ($37.94; amazon.com) Scrabble ($18.99; target.com) Sequence ($18.23; amazon.com) Sorry! ($8.99; amazon.com) Taboo ($26.04; walmart.com) Ticket to Ride ($43.99; target.com) Trivial Pursuit ($24.99; target.com) Trouble ($10.12; walmart.com) Twister ($19.99; amazon.com) Yahtzee ($9.99; walmart.com) 20 Questions ($24.99; walmart.com)

You might also want to spice things up with these five newer, highly-rated options:

Kids Against Maturity ($39.99; amazon.com) The Hygge Game ($20; amazon.com) Things They Don't Teach You in School ($20; amazon.com) What Do You Meme? ($29.99; target.com) You're On Mute ($19.99; target.com)

Game Night Set-up and Party Decor Ideas

If you're hosting a larger group that will break off into multiple individual games, consider setting up separate zones for each. Maybe your couch and TV will be taken over by the video gamers while your kitchen table holds a big board game — but aim to keep all within ear shot so everyone feels like they've been invited to the same party.

For decor, simply displaying boards or pieces from your favorite games is a free and easy way to add color to your game room(s) and give a nod to the theme. For example, a Twister mat makes a festive and easy-to-clean tablecloth!

Since many games feature primary colors, consider utilizing colorful plates, cups, and utensils that you already own. (If you don't have enough of one color, mix things up! A variety of, say, red, green, blue, and yellow table settings feels playful and vibrant.)

If you prefer to invest in a few new pieces to dress up your space, consider these under $20 options.

Red Dice Favor Box ($12.99 for 50 2- by 2-inch boxes; amazon.com)

Game Night Party Letter Tile Backdrop ($8; etsy.com)

Birthday Galore Game Night Party Tableware Kit ($19.99 for 16 plates, napkins, and cups; amazon.com)

Family Game Night Printable Party Decorations ($19.95; etsy.com)

Whether you personally come out victorious or not in the actual games, you'll feel like a winner after the uproarious laughter and huge smiles on your fellow players at your party.

Related Content: