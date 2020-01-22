Brand-New Mixed Berry Frosted Mini Wheats Arrive on Shelves This Month
Do you love Frosted Mini-Wheats cereal for its sweet frosted flavor and its shredded wheat texture that just melts on the spoon? Get this: Kellogg's just released a brand-new, fruity take on the breakfast classic.
Frosted Mini-Wheats Filled features a filling of blueberry, strawberry, and raspberry. (Yum!) Each fruity bite contains 10 layers of whole wheat and hearty, filling fiber to help keep you satiated from morning till lunch. But you can totally eat it as a midday snack, too.
It's sure to settle your sweet tooth without a sugar or calorie overload, and you're getting some nutritious whole grains to fuel your body. In other words, you and your kids will go crazy for it. Eat it with milk, or add it to trail mix.
You can find Frosted Mini-Wheats Filled in stores as of Jan. 20. Best of all, it's not a limited-edition flavor, so you can replenish your cereal stash as you please.
