Over 400 Grab-and-Go Foods Are Being Recalled From Grocery and Airport Shelves

These are the products and brands to watch out for.

By Annie Campbell
Published on February 7, 2023
Chicken with pita sandwiches in a commercial refrigerator

Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC is recalling over 400 products sold from January 24, 2023 through January 30, 2023 due to a possible Listeria contamination.

The recall impacts ready-to-eat foods including sandwiches, salads, fruit cups, wraps, yogurts, snacks, and other similar products. According to the Feb. 3 announcement from the company, these packaged foods were sold in, "retail locations, vending machines, and during travel with airport providers."

"The recall was initiated after the company's environmental samples tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes," the announcement states.

Listeria can cause severe illness in anyone, but those who are pregnant, are 65 years or older, or have weakened immune systems are at greater risk. Symptoms typically start within two weeks of consuming the contaminated food and can appear as fever, headaches, and food poisoning symptoms.

The recalled products were distributed in Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington D.C..

The products were labeled under dozens of brand names, including Bistro to Go, Quick & Fresh, and Orchard Bistro. However, all recalled products have a Fresh Creative Cuisine label and/or identifier on the bottom of the label with the Fresh Creative Cuisine name, according to the press release.

The "fresh through" or "sell through" dates on these products range from January 31, 2023 to February 6, 2023.

From sausage, egg & cheese croissants to Italian hoagies and blueberry muffins, this recall affected a wide range of food products on retail shelves, so if you grabbed any of them from the refrigerated selections in the airport or the ready-to-eat aisle of your grocery store, do not eat them. Throw them away or return them to the retailer.

For the full list of potentially contaminated products, visit the FDA's issued warning and scroll down to view all the affected items.

As of yet, there are no reported illnesses linked to this recall, however, if you have any health concerns, you should contact your healthcare provider immediately. If you have further questions about the recall, contact the company, Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC, at 855-969-3338.

