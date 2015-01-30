Freezer-Friendly Guacamole

Here's how you can freeze guacamole so you have your favorite dip available at a moment's notice.

Guacamole anytime.

Avocado freezes quite well when pureed with a bit of lemon or lime juice. But, why not take it one step further and freeze premade guacamole so you have your favorite dip available at a moment's notice?

These four guacamole recipes work really well in the freezer -- they don't include tomatoes or other vegetables that get soggy when thawed. The only thing you'll have to do differently from what the recipe states is to puree the avocado and citrus juice together before adding the other chunky ingredients. If you mash the avocado rather than puree it, the chunks tend to turn brown in the center where the citrus juice did not penetrate.

To freeze, pack the guacamole into zip-top bags and squeeze all of the air out, or pack into a freezer container and press some plastic wrap onto the exposed surface of the guacamole to protect it from freezer burn. When you're ready to use the guacamole, simply let it thaw in the refrigerator for several hours to overnight.

Guacamole ready for freezer Photo by Meredith

If you're in more of a hurry, you can use the defrost setting of your microwave to thaw it. It's best to leave the guacamole more on the icy side if you microwave it -- you don't want it to get warm at all. Break up and thaw any remaining ice crystals by stirring the guacamole.

Try one of these recipes, and you'll never be short on that green goodness!

Simply Guacamole

Tip: Puree the avocado before stirring in the green onions and cilantro.



Get the Recipe: Simply Guacamole

Simply Guacamole Photo by Dianne

Best Guacamole

"The real trick to great guacamole is to use good avocados. Make sure your avocados are ripe and of the Haas variety!" –PHLOX



Get the Recipe: Best Guacamole

Best Guacamole Photo by miss7up

Citrus-Infused Guacamole

"We used chili powder instead of cumin, which turned the guac to a kind of a brownish color, but it tasted sooo good!" –nicole1212



Get the Recipe: Citrus-Infused Guacamole

Citrus-Infused Guacamole Photo by Jessi C.

Mango Guacamole

Tip: Though mango freezes well, this guacamole will be best if the fresh ingredients are stirred in before serving.



Get the Recipe: Mango Guacamole

Mango Guacamole Photo by CC♥'s2bake