Here's How to Get Free Fries at Wendy's Every Day This Week

In case you don't have the day starred on your calendar like we do, Wednesday, July 13 is National French Fry Day. To celebrate the "holiday," Wendy's is taking its fry day deals to a whole new level by giving away free fries every single day this week.

What the restaurant has dubbed Fry Week begins Monday, July 11, and runs through Friday, July 15. Every day, Wendy's customers can redeem a new deal for free fries through the Wendy's app.

Wendy's Fry Week Deals

Here's the breakdown:

Monday, July 11, get a free medium fry with any Frosty purchase.

with any Frosty purchase. Tuesday, July 12, receive a free medium fry with any salad purchase.

with any salad purchase. On National Fry Day, Wednesday, July 13, grab a free any-size fry with any purchase.

with any purchase. Thursday, July 14, try Wendy's breakfast "fries" with free small-sized breakfast seasoned potatoe s alongside any purchase.

s alongside any purchase. End the week on Friday, July 15, with a free medium fry with any other fry purchase.

How to Get Free Fries

In order for the deals to work, you must log in and order through the Wendy's app — you can find the daily promotion in the "Offers" section of the app. Simply click the offer, then click "Use in Mobile Order," and add the qualifying items. The offers are valid for carryout, dine-in, and drive-thru orders.