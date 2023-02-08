Food News and Trends How to Get Free—Yes, Free—Chicken Wings All Super Bowl-Weekend Long Frank's Hot Sauce just teamed up with TGI Fridays and DoorDash to make your Super Bowl spread a little hotter. By Courtney Kassel Courtney Kassel Instagram Courtney Kassel is a Brooklyn-based writer and recipe developer with over five years of experience writing and producing food content for various media outlets including Food Network, Food52, Paper Magazine, and more. She is driven by the idea of making the most of every meal, snack, and every bite in between. This means staying on the lookout for new trends and product releases, constantly cooking and experimenting in the kitchen, and spending way too much time on TikTok for "work." In her spare time, she also writes Sifted, a newsletter of recipe recommendations and general food musings. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on February 8, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Allrecipes/DotDash Meredith You're not seeing things and it's not too good to be true, you can really get a dozen free chicken wings this Super Bowl weekend, with very few strings attached. In honor of the big game, Frank's Hot Sauce—winner of the 2023 Allrecipes Community Choice Award for best hot sauce—is teaming up with TGI Fridays and DoorDash to bring their sauced-up chicken wings to fans across America. Here's what you need to know to cash in on these free hot wings. How to Get Free Buffalo Wings This Weekend To get a free 12-piece order of traditional or boneless wings on Super Bowl Sunday, all you'll have to do is place a TGI Fridays order through DoorDash. The fine print is that your order must be $15 and above to qualify for this offer, however, depending on your location and the item, as little as one appetizer will be enough to qualify for free wings. In my area, one 12-piece order of wings costs around $19, so you've basically got a BOGO situation on chicken wings for the big game. And if you've already got your game day spread covered, the promotion is around all weekend, starting on Thursday, February 9, and running until Sunday, February 12—so no need to wait until kickoff to grab your free wings. The offer is only available while supplies last, so don't wait to order your wings. The promotion will automatically be applied when the minimum order amount is met and you add a qualifying wings order (12-piece bone-in or boneless wing) to your cart. The promotion is limited to one per person and per order/transaction. Don't have a TGI Fridays restaurant near you? Prefer to make your hot wings at home? You're in luck because chicken wings are projected to be cheaper at the grocery store this year than they've been in years. So stock up, then use one of our tried-and-true Buffalo wing recipes for your best Super Bowl spread yet. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit